CET 2022 to begin today at 486 centres

Bengaluru: The Common Entrance Test (CET 2022), the gateway for students for admission to professional courses such as Engineering, Agriculture, Veterinary, Pharmacy, etc., - will be held from Sunday to June 18.

Minister for Higher Education, Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said on Wednesday that examination centres would be put under video surveillance.

A total of 2,16,525 candidates will take the test to be conducted in 486 centres across the State, out of which 87 are in Bengaluru.

While exams for Biology (morning) and Math (afternoon) are scheduled on Sunday, Physics (morning) and Chemistry (afternoon) will be held on Monday. Kannada Language test will be conducted for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates at selective centres on Tuesday. As many as 486 observers (assistant commissioner cadre), 972 special invigilation squad members, 486 custodians and approx 9600 invigilators and a total of 20,483 officials have been deployed to discharge the examination duties, Narayan stated.

The questions and answers in each subject will be printed both in English and Kannada. In case of any discrepancy in the English and Kannada versions, the English version will be taken as final, he said.

A total of 1,708 candidates have registered to write the Kannada language test on Tuesday which will be conducted at Bidar, Belagavi, Vijaypura, Ballari, Mangaluru, and Bengaluru.