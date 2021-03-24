CETs will be conducted as per schedule: TSCHE

Adarsh Nagar: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has allayed fears of postponement of the Telangana State Common Entrance Tests -2021, which have already been announced. However, there are fears among students that they will have to face a similar situation as they had experienced during the last academic year, in which, the entrance tests were conducted amid Covid. It may be mentioned here that the government has announced the closure of all educational institutions, except medical colleges, in the State from Wednesday.



Against this backdrop, the aspiring candidates preparing for EAMCET, ECET, PGECET, ICET, PECET, LAWCET, PGLCET and EdCET are worried about the schedules of the common entrance tests and their final examinations of academic courses might be affected particularly, in the wake of Covid positive cases being reported from different university and college campuses across the State.

However, TSCHE chairman Prof T Papi Reddy has allayed such fears and said the TSCHE had the experience of conducting the common entrance tests in toughest conditions of Covid during the TS Common Entrance Tests (CETs)-2020.

He added that almost all CETs, for which the schedules were released in March, would be held online in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. "The examinations are to be held in two sessions in a day. Further, the schedule of the examination dates is still two months away. So, there is no need to worry about the conduct of the CETs. The TSCHE considers all aspects and ensures safety and health of students remains the top priority".

"We had conducted all CETs by making necessary arrangements observing the Covid norms at every examination centre. The experience gained in CETs-2020 helps us to further fine-tune and ensure all safety measures are in place at the time of examinations," he added.

Meanwhile, of the total of 1,443 registered for TS EAMCET-2021, 428 candidates have opted for engineering and 1,015 for agriculture and medical stream as on March 23. The Agriculture and Medical stream examinations are scheduled to be held on July 5 and 6. The engineering stream examination of TS EAMCET-2021 is scheduled to be held for three days from July 7 to 9.