Check Out Scholarships for students
Scholarship Name 1:
DXC Progressing Minds Scholarship Program 2023-24
Description:
DXC Progressing Minds Scholarship Program 2023-24 aims to support the educational/sports expenses of students who belong to underserved groups.
Eligibility:
Prizes & Rewards:
For Graduation in STEM - ₹50,000
For Sportspersons - ₹1,25,000
Last Date to Apply:
31-10-2023
Application mode:
Online applications only
Short Url:
Scholarship Name 2:
Chevening Scholarships 2024-25
Description:
Chevening Scholarships 2024-25 is an initiative of the Government of United Kingdom in collaboration with the UK Universities to provide financial help to Indian students who wish to pursue a one-year master’s degree in any subject at any UK university.
Eligibility:
Open for citizens of a Chevening-eligible country or territory including India who hold an undergraduate degree that enables entry into a postgraduate program at a UK university by the time of the submission of the application. Applicants must have at least two years of work experience (equivalent to 2,800 hours). Candidates must be willing to return to India for a minimum of two years after the completion of the award.
Prizes & Rewards:
Fully-funded scholarship for the course for a year and other benefits
Last Date to Apply:
07-11-2023
Application mode:
Online applications only
Short Url:
Scholarship Name 3:
GSK Scholars Programme 2023-24
Description:
GSK Scholars programme 2023-24 aims to support meritorious and financially constrained students who are pursuing first-year MBBS studies from government colleges in India.
Eligibility:
First-year MBBS students with at least 65% marks in Class 12 can apply. The annual family income of the applicants must be below INR 6,00,000 from all sources.
Prizes & Rewards:
Up to INR 1,00,000 per year
Last Date to Apply:
10-10-2023
Application mode:
Online applications only
Short Url: