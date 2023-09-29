  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Hans > Education & Careers

Check Out Scholarships for students

Check Out Scholarships for students
x
Highlights

Scholarship Name 1:DXC Progressing Minds Scholarship Program 2023-24Description:DXC Progressing Minds Scholarship Program 2023-24 aims to support the...


Scholarship Name 1:

DXC Progressing Minds Scholarship Program 2023-24

Description:

DXC Progressing Minds Scholarship Program 2023-24 aims to support the educational/sports expenses of students who belong to underserved groups.

Eligibility:

  • Girls and transgender students pursuing graduation any year in STEM-related fields are eligible.
  • Female sportspersons aged between 13 to 25 years and who have represented the state/country at the state/national/international level in the last 2/3 years can also apply.
  • For students pursuing graduation, they must have obtained a minimum of 60% marks in their previous class/semester.
  • Applicants’ annual family income must be less than or equal to ₹4,00,000 (₹5,00,000 for sportspersons).

Prizes & Rewards:

For Graduation in STEM - ₹50,000

For Sportspersons - ₹1,25,000

Last Date to Apply:

31-10-2023

Application mode:

Online applications only

Short Url:

www.b4s.in/hans/DXCS2

Scholarship Name 2:

Chevening Scholarships 2024-25

Description:

Chevening Scholarships 2024-25 is an initiative of the Government of United Kingdom in collaboration with the UK Universities to provide financial help to Indian students who wish to pursue a one-year master’s degree in any subject at any UK university.

Eligibility:

Open for citizens of a Chevening-eligible country or territory including India who hold an undergraduate degree that enables entry into a postgraduate program at a UK university by the time of the submission of the application. Applicants must have at least two years of work experience (equivalent to 2,800 hours). Candidates must be willing to return to India for a minimum of two years after the completion of the award.

Prizes & Rewards:

Fully-funded scholarship for the course for a year and other benefits

Last Date to Apply:

07-11-2023

Application mode:

Online applications only

Short Url:

www.b4s.in/hans/CVSH1

Scholarship Name 3:

GSK Scholars Programme 2023-24

Description:

GSK Scholars programme 2023-24 aims to support meritorious and financially constrained students who are pursuing first-year MBBS studies from government colleges in India.

Eligibility:

First-year MBBS students with at least 65% marks in Class 12 can apply. The annual family income of the applicants must be below INR 6,00,000 from all sources.

Prizes & Rewards:

Up to INR 1,00,000 per year

Last Date to Apply:

10-10-2023

Application mode:

Online applications only

Short Url:

www.b4s.in/hans/GSKP3


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X