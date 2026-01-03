Min Uttam to make PPT on Irrigation in Assembly today

Hyderabad: Irrigation minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy is likely to make power point presentation on Irrigation and water sharing issues in the Assembly on Saturday.

Official sources said Uttam Kumar Reddy will explain the status of irrigation projects since the formation of Telangana state and during 10 years of BRS government through slides.

All important Government Orders issued during BRS regime and its impact irrigation sector mainly Palamuru Rangareddy project and injustice done to Telangana. The minister is likely to begin the power point presentation in the afternoon.