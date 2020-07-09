CISCE to declare class X, XII results today

Hyderabad: Results of Class X (ICSE) and Class XII (ISC)-2020 examination results will be announced on July 10 at 3 pm .

The Council for The Indian School Certification Examinations (CISCE), Secretary Gerry Arathoon, said on Thursday, the results of the ICSE and ISC year 2020 examinations will be made available through the careers portal of the council. Besides, the website of the council and through SMS modes.

Accordingly, the principals of the Council's affiliated schools portal logging into the CAREERS portal of the Council using the principal' logging ID and password to access the results, reports, results in tabulation to view and print the same.

In case of any doubts, the schools were asked to contact the CISCE helpdesk at ciscehelpdesk@orionnic.com or call on the number 18002671760.

Similarly, students who have appeared for the examinations can access the results by logging into the councils' websites at www.cisce.org or www.results.cisce.org the students after login into the councils' website have to click the link Results-2020 and select the options ICSE/ISC 2020 examination results applicable to them.

They have to enter their unique ID, Index No, and captcha, as shown on the screen. Instructions to view the results are also provided on the results web page which they can follow to access their results, the official said.

That apart, to get results through SMS on their mobiles, the Council communique said, candidates need to type their seven digits unique ID of the ICSE or ISC in the new message box. Then, send the message to the mobile number 09248082883, it said.

In turn, the results will be displayed to them through SMS in the format of the candidate name, followed by the code of the subjects and the marks secured. Further, students interested to apply for a recheck of their marks can do so directly through the Council's website and the recheck will be conducted only for those subjects for which the written examination have taken place. The recheck charges for the ICSE and ISC years 2020 will be Rs 1,000 per subject.

The provision of applying for a recheck of the results by the Head of the school through the CAREERS portal is also available, it said. The online module for submitting requests for each of the results reaming open for only seven days from the day of the declaration of the results which is from July 10 to 16.

The statement of marks pass certificates migration certificates for ISC candidates will be provided with digitally signed copies at DigiLocker after 48 hours of the publication of results, it said.