Columbia University professor all praise for AP reforms in education sector

The Columbia University professor and director of the Center for Sustainable Development, Jeffrey Sachs, praised Andhra Pradesh for its global education policy and its emphasis on school education. AP students who attended the United Nations conference had the opportunity to address a special conference organized at SDG, Columbia University, where Jeffrey Sachs was present.



During the event, UNO Special Status Member Shaki Kumar introduced AP students to Jeffrey Sachs, who took the time to speak with them. The students shared their family backgrounds, the educational reforms implemented in the state, educational welfare schemes, and how these initiatives contribute to the progress of underprivileged students.

Jeffrey Sachs emphasised the importance of education for every child worldwide and called on governments to allocate more funds for education. He mentioned that he has been advocating for education reforms globally for 25 years and commended the significant steps taken in Andhra Pradesh. He highlighted the efforts made in digital education, the distribution of tablets, the establishment of English labs, and TOEFL training, particularly through the Amma Odi initiative. He emphasized that it is the responsibility of governments to ensure that every child has access to education. Professor Geoffrey also praised the Andhra Pradesh government's Amma Vodi program, which provides cash deposits to mothers who send their children to school.

When the students mentioned that the AP government provides 100% fee reimbursement to economically disadvantaged students studying abroad through the Jagananna foreign education blessing scheme, Jeffrey Sachs appreciated this initiative as a significant step. He expressed his wish for all the students who spoke at the university event to study at Columbia University through this scheme. The Special Representative of the AP Government of North America Ratnakar, also participated in the program.