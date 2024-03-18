COMEDK - Karnataka's Premier Engineering Entrance Exam Opens Applications

Over the last five decades, Karnataka has stood as a pillar of leadership in higher education. It remains the preferred destination for individuals aspiring to build a career in engineering, considering its array of diverse colleges, outstanding educational offerings, and a remarkable track record of high job placement rates post-graduation. The state's commitment to higher education has cultivated a substantial pool of skilled professionals, attracting significant global demand.

The COMEDK UGET and Uni-GAUGE entrance examination is scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 12, 2024, as a combined examination for admissions to over 150 Engineering colleges in Karnataka and 50+ reputed private and deemed universities across India, respectively. This unified examination is tailored for colleges affiliated with the Karnataka Unaided Private Engineering Colleges Association (KUPECA) and Uni-GAUGE member universities offering B.E/B.Techprogrammes. The online exam will be conducted across 200+ cities in India, in 400+ test centers. This year, it expects over 1,00,000 students to appear for the examination. Candidates from across India can apply for the exam.

Applicants can register at www.comedk.org or www.unigauge.com. The application process is open online from February 01, 2024 to April 05, 2024.

In 2022, COMEDK introduced the COMED KARES innovation hubs, aimed at preparing students from participating institutions for the workforce through skill enhancement courses. Eight Innovation Hubs have been established across Karnataka, with four located in Bengaluru and the others in Mysuru, Kalaburagi, Mangalore, and Belgaum. These state-of-the-art centers, each spanning over 5000 sq-ft, are equipped with advanced tools such as Wood routing, Laser cutting, 3D printers, AR-VR equipment, Hand tools, Computer software, UI-UX tools, etc. The Innovation Hubs offer programs in Rapid Prototyping, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things (IoT). Karnataka is the first state to introduce skill-based training to private engineering colleges through this groundbreaking initiative by COMEDK.

“At COMEDK, we champion the belief that a student's merit and aptitude should be the sole guiding factors for their educational journey. Our entrance exam, COMEDK UGET, stands as a testament to our commitment to fairness and objectivity in the testing process.” said Dr. Kumar, Executive Secretary at COMEDK. ‘’More than 150 top-notch colleges admit students through UGET, and we take pride in offering an equitable, inclusive, and non-exploitative platform to connect them with young talent.’’

Adds Mr P. Muralidhar, CEO, ERA Foundation: “We firmly believe that a student's merit and aptitude should be the sole criteria for choosing where to pursue further studies. Uni-GAUGE has been meticulously designed to adhere to the highest standards of fairness and objectivity as a testing platform. We take pride in our contribution to the holistic development of tomorrow's workforce.’’ The entire application and exam process will be online. A detailed process guideline on the online exam and application process has been made available to students on www.comedk.org or www.unigauge.com