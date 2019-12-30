Trending :
CSBC Released Bihar Police Constable Admit Card on csbc.bih.nic.in

The Bihar Police Constable recruitment exams will be held in two sessions on January 12 and 20, 2020.The examination centre details will be released...

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) Bihar has released the admit card of Bihar Police Constable for the written examination on its official website — csbc.bih.nic.in.

To download the admit card candidates are recommended to visit the official website of CSBC Bihar.

The Bihar Police Constable online registration recruitment began on October 5, 2019. The last date for the submission of online applications was November 4, 2019.

The Bihar Police Constable recruitment exams will be held in two sessions on January 12 and 20, 2020. The morning session will be conducted from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon, and the afternoon session will be from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

The candidates who are unable to download e-admit card can get the Bihar Constable Admit Card offline from January 6 to 7, 2020 from the board.

The examination centre details will be released on January 9, 2020. Candidates are instructed to regularly visit the official website of CSBC to get the latest updates about the examination.

Candidates can download their admit card either from the direct link mentioned below or from the official website http://csbc.bih.nic.in/. Candidates need to provide their registration ID or mobile number and date of birth whichever they have entered while filling the registration form.

Download Bihar Police Constable Admit Card From Here

Bihar Police Constable Exam Important Dates


Event Date
Bihar Constable exam 12.01.2020 and 20.01.2020
Admit card (Offline)
06.01.2020 to 07.01.2020
Details about exam centre will release on 09.01.2020



