CTET Answer Key 2021 Released on ctet.nic.in; Raise objections till February 21

CTET, Central Teacher Eligibility Test, answer key 2021 has been released. CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) released the CTET 2021 Answer Key on the official website ctet.nic.in along with the scanned images of the OMR Answer Sheet. The link to raise objections would be available from February 19, 2021, to February 21, 2021.



Find Direct link here.



CTET Answer Key 2021: Steps to check Answer Key and Raise Objections



1) Visit the official website ctet.nic.in

2) On the home page, click the link that read Key Challenges for CTET January 2021

3) A new window will open - To check the same, choose to download OMR Sheet and Answer Key for CTET 2021 to check the same.

4) Click on Submission of Key Challenge for CTET January 2021 from the link given above to raise objections.

5) Enter your details to log in to your account

6) Once you login to your account, you can check the scanned copy of your OMR Sheet. The answer key with the correct answers would be marked.

7) Candidates can raise objections by choosing the answer they think is correct.

8) Once done, pay the fees after all the objections are raised at the rate of Rs. 1000 per question to complete the process

Candidates must note that the fee would be refunded in case the objection is accepted. The refund, if applicable, would be transferred online to the concerned mode of payment. According to the official notice, CBSE decision on the challenges shall be final, and no further communication will be entertained.