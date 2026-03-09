CUET PG 2026: NTA Releases Important Exam Day Instructions

According to the NTA, candidates must strictly follow the instructions mentioned on their admit cards and in the official exam guidelines to ensure a smooth and fair examination process. One of the most important requirements is that students must carry a printed copy of their CUET PG 2026 admit card along with a valid government-issued photo ID, such as an Aadhaar card, PAN card, passport, or voter ID. Without these documents, candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination center.

The NTA has also instructed candidates to report to the examination center at least one hour before the scheduled exam time. Entry to the exam hall will close shortly before the exam begins, and late arrivals will not be permitted under any circumstances. Students are advised to carefully check the reporting time, exam shift, and venue details mentioned on their admit card.

Strict security measures have been implemented to maintain transparency and prevent malpractice. Candidates are not allowed to carry electronic gadgets such as mobile phones, smartwatches, Bluetooth devices, calculators, or any other communication equipment inside the examination hall. Additionally, items like bags, books, notes, and study materials are strictly prohibited.

The NTA has also emphasized the importance of following the dress code and security checks at the center. Candidates may be subject to frisking and biometric verification before entering the exam hall. They are advised to avoid wearing accessories or clothing that could delay security procedures.

The National Testing Agency conducts the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) annually to streamline postgraduate admissions across universities. With thousands of students appearing for the exam this year, the agency has urged candidates to carefully read all instructions and cooperate with invigilators to ensure a smooth and fair examination process throughout the testing period.



