CUET UG 2025 Answer Key Released: How to Download and Check Results

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially announced the provisional answer key for the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025.

Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their responses and they can also calculate their estimated scores by visiting the official website.

The answer key is available on cuet.nta.nic.in.

It includes the correct answers for all subjects conducted under the CUET UG 2025 exam.

Know How to Download CUET UG 2025 Answer Key

Visit the official CUET UG website: cuet.nta.nic.in

Click on ‘Answer Key for CUET (UG) 2025’ on the homepage.

Log in using your application number and password or date of birth.

The provisional answer key PDF will be displayed on your screen.

Cross-check your answers with your personal response sheet.

Use the key to estimate your score before the official results are out.

CUET UG 2025 Result Date and How to Check

The CUET UG 2025 results will be declared soon on the official NTA result portal: exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG.

To check results:

Go to exams.nta.ac.in

Click on the CUET UG Result 2025 link.

Enter your registration number and date of birth.

Submit the form to view your scorecard.

Download and save a copy for future reference during admissions.

Note for Candidates

Candidates are advised to review the provisional key carefully and if they come across any discrepancies, NTA usually provides a short window to raise objections with valid proof.