State BJP maps out future strategy

Bhubaneswar: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) deliberated on the party’s roadmap for the days ahead during a crucial State-level organisational workshop held at the party’s headquarters in Odisha on Wednesday. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, BJP State president Manmohan Samal, national general secretary (organisation) B L Santosh, State in-charge Vijaypal Singh Tomar, co-in-charge Lata Usendi, along with other senior leaders, were present during the workshop.

All State office-bearers, Morcha heads, district in-charges and district presidents also participated in the crucial workshop. Speaking to mediapersons on the workshop, State general secretary Biranchi Narayan Tripathy said that the BJP, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is committed to building Viksit Bharat (Developed India) and a prosperous Odisha.

He said the party regularly organises such workshops to take the people-oriented work of the Central and State governments to the public, and to coordinate welfare schemes with the party organisation for the development of the country and Odisha. Tripathy said the people of Odisha have immense faith in the BJP and see the party as pivotal to the State’s future.

He said the discussions held during the workshop focused on strengthening the organisation, expanding its reach, and enhancing the role of party workers in the development of both Odisha and the nation. The party’s national general secretary (organisation), B L Santosh, is on a multi-day tour of the State to review and strengthen party operations. He will hold detailed discussions with the newly constituted team of office-bearers in multiple phases.

According to the party sources, Santosh will hold several meetings with the BJP State president, State organisation secretary, and newly appointed general secretaries, vice-presidents, and secretaries. He is likely to also interact with the heads of the party’s seven frontal organisations, district in-charges and district presidents during the visit.