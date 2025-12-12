Former Lok Sabha Speaker Shivraj Patil Passes Away At 90

Former home minister and senior Congress leader Shivraj Patil died at the age of 90 at his residence in Latur, Maharashtra, on Friday morning. According to family members quoted by sources, he had been unwell for several days and passed away at his home ‘Devghar’. His funeral is scheduled for Saturday.

Born on October 12, 1935, in Chakur village of Latur district, Patil emerged as one of the most prominent figures in Indian politics. His public life began as the president of the Latur municipality from 1966 to 1970. He went on to serve two terms as a member of the Maharashtra legislative assembly, where he held important roles including deputy speaker and speaker between 1977 and 1979.

Patil entered national politics after winning the Latur Lok Sabha seat in 1980. He represented the constituency for seven consecutive terms until 2004. During this period, he served as the 10th Speaker of the Lok Sabha from 1991 to 1996. He later lost the 2004 Lok Sabha election to the BJP’s Rupatai Patil Nilangekar but continued his parliamentary career as a member of the Rajya Sabha. He was also part of the Joint Committee on Salaries and Allowances of Members of Parliament from 1980 to 1990, eventually becoming its chairperson.

Over his long career, Patil handled several key Union portfolios such as defence, commerce, and science and technology. He served as India’s home minister from 2004 to 2008, resigning after the Mumbai terror attacks. From 2010 to 2015, he held the posts of governor of Punjab and administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

Patil is survived by his son Shailesh Patil, daughter-in-law Archana, and two granddaughters.

Leaders across political lines expressed grief over his death. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was saddened by the loss and described Patil as an experienced leader dedicated to public welfare. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge called him a statesman who strengthened democratic institutions, while Rahul Gandhi termed Patil’s passing an “irreparable loss” to the party and remembered his long-standing service to the nation.