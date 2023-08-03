Live
- Cyber security courses online training
Hyderabad: The National Academy of Cyber Security invites online applications for admission into the Govt. of India Certified Cyber Security & Ethical...
Hyderabad: The National Academy of Cyber Security invites online applications for admission into the Govt. of India Certified Cyber Security & Ethical Hacking, Cyber Law Courses Online Training. Interested Inter, Degree, Diploma, Engineering, and PG candidates can apply online from all over Telangana State for the respective courses for Admission.
Courses offered are: Cyber Security Officer, PG Diploma in Cyber Security Management & Ethical Hacking, Master Program in Cyber Security & Ethical Hacking, Certificate in Cyber Security, Certificate in Cyber Law. The duration of the Courses is three months to one year.
National Academy of Cyber Security offers a 50% fee subsidy in the form of concession in the course fee to SC, ST, BC, EBC, OBC, Minority, PH, Women candidates, Ex-Serviceman and their children under Swarna Bharat National Level Skill Development Program. After completion of the course, a Govt. of India Certificate will be issued.
After successfully completing courses in Cyber Security, the candidates will get opportunities in the Job profiles like Cyber Security Officer, Information Officer, Information Analyst, Security Architect, IT Security Engineer, Systems Security Administrator, Information Risk Auditor, Security Analyst, Intrusion Detection Specialist, Computer Security Incident Responders, Cryptologists, Vulnerability Assessors, Trainer / Teacher in Educational Institutions. Job Opportunities are good for these candidates in India and abroad.