Delhi Public School, Nashik, is now accepting expressions of interest from prospective students, for the academic year 2024–25

The Delhi Public School (DPS), Nashik, is excited to announce the launch of its Expression of Interest (EOI) campaign for the academic year 2024-25, welcoming prospective students from play group to IXth grade. The EOI campaign closes on October 30, 2023. It’s a unique way for parents to secure a seat for their children in a highly regarded educational institution. Delhi Public School, Nashik has consistently upheld a tradition of progressive and holistic education, ranking amongst the top schools in the city. The school's dedication to excellence is reflected in its proven results, showcasing the success of its students in various academic and extracurricular pursuits.



With tremendous interest from parents year around and a limited number of seats available, EOI campaign has been initiated to enable parents of prospective students to reserve a seat. While the EOI process for Grades VI and IX has concluded due to limited seat availability, applications for rest of the classes will be accepted until October 30, 2023. Post closure of the campaign, applicants of EOI will be shortlisted through a draw of lots. Upon completion of the entire process, the shortlisted candidates will be provided with the opportunity to secure admission to DPS Nashik, bringing them one step closer to joining the school.

Siddharth Rajgarhia, Chief Learner and Director of DPS in Nashik, Varanasi, Lava Nagpur, and Hinjawadi, while highlighting the school's unique approach, said, “The EOI indicates a serious interest of the parents in admitting their children to the school. This novel concept has successfully been implemented in DPS and garnered overwhelming response, which underscores the school's long-standing reputation for offering world-class education and nurturing holistic development in students. The school's dedication to sustaining an ideal student–teacher ratio guarantees that every student receives individualised attention, nurturing their personal growth and development.”

Our tailored curriculum emphasizes academic prowess while fostering a love for learning, critical thinking, and problem-solving. The school instills a success mindset that empowers students to overcome challenges, embrace opportunities, and set ambitious goals."

At the forefront of DPS Nashik's leadership are visionary figures: Gautam Rajgarhia, serving as the Pro Vice Chairman, and Mr. Siddharth Rajgarhia, the Chief Learner and Director. Guided by their vision and alongside the leadership of Principal Dr. Pushpy Dutt, DPS Nashik has emerged as a prominent institution dedicated to academic excellence and holistic development.

DPS Nashik distinguishes itself by actively engaging in international initiatives that establish connections with more than ten other nations. These initiatives expand the perspectives of learners and give them worthwhile cross-cultural experiences. The school places a high priority on design thinking, and entrepreneurship and financial literacy programs, giving students the resources, they need to succeed in a constantly changing environment.