DRDO Internship Opportunities for Graduate and Postgraduate Students in Science, Engineering

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) offers internships for graduate and postgraduate students in science and engineering fields.

Eligibility:

  • Age: 19 to 28 years
  • Degree: Relevant degree from a recognized institution
  • Some internships may require good course marks.

Internship Details:

  • Access only to unclassified areas of DRDO Labs.
  • Duration: 4 weeks to 6 months.
  • No job offer after the internship.
  • DRDO isn’t responsible for injuries during the internship.

How to Apply:

  • Submit a resume and cover letter.
  • Include academic records and recommendation letters (if available).
