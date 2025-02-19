DRDO Internship Opportunities for Graduate and Postgraduate Students in Science, Engineering

DRDO offers internships for graduate and postgraduate students in science and engineering, giving hands-on experience in defence technology. Students can apply through their college or university.

Eligibility:

Age: 19 to 28 years

19 to 28 years Degree: Relevant degree from a recognized institution

Relevant degree from a recognized institution Some internships may require good course marks.

Internship Details:

Access only to unclassified areas of DRDO Labs.

Duration: 4 weeks to 6 months.

No job offer after the internship.

DRDO isn’t responsible for injuries during the internship.

How to Apply: