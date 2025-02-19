Live
- WTA bans 'fixated' man who targeted Emma Raducanu in Dubai
- NASA: 3.1% Chance of Asteroid Hitting Earth in 2032
- Baby John OTT Released on This OTT Platform
- CM Siddaramaiah has British mentality of divide and rule: Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje
- Tejashwi slams Nitish govt over 'deteriorating' law and order
- Disparaging remarks on Maha Kumbh deliberate, planned: Sudhanshu Trivedi tears into INDIA bloc
- Champions Trophy: Pakistan elect to bowl first vs NZ in opener
- EAM Jaishankar to attend G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Jo'burg
- Rachin Ravindra's Phone Stolen in Pakistan Before Champions Trophy
- TSRTC Announces Special Discounts on Hyderabad-Vijayawada Route for Travelers
DRDO Internship Opportunities for Graduate and Postgraduate Students in Science, Engineering
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) offers internships for graduate and postgraduate students in science and engineering fields.
DRDO offers internships for graduate and postgraduate students in science and engineering, giving hands-on experience in defence technology. Students can apply through their college or university.
Eligibility:
- Age: 19 to 28 years
- Degree: Relevant degree from a recognized institution
- Some internships may require good course marks.
Internship Details:
- Access only to unclassified areas of DRDO Labs.
- Duration: 4 weeks to 6 months.
- No job offer after the internship.
- DRDO isn’t responsible for injuries during the internship.
How to Apply:
- Submit a resume and cover letter.
- Include academic records and recommendation letters (if available).
