DSC Candidates' Certificate Verification Begins Today

DSC Candidates Certificate Verification Begins Today
Hyderabad: The certificate verification process for DSC candidates has commenced today and will continue until October 5. The verification will be conducted daily from 10 AM to 5 PM. A total of 13 senior officials have been appointed to oversee the verification process across 10 districts.

Candidates are advised to submit their certificates with all necessary details on time. Once the verification process is completed, further steps related to DSC recruitment will be initiated.

