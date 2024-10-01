Live
- Arjas donates Rs. 1cr to CM Relief fund
- Bollywood Star Govinda Accidentally Shoots Himself, Actor Hospitalized in Mumbai
- Delhi Crime 3: Huma Qureshi Joins the Cast in Exciting New Season
- Cyber Smart Kids campaign held
- Opposition Condemns Detention Of Ladakhi Activists At Delhi Border
- Breaking: Rajinikanth Admitted for Heart Procedure, What We Know So Far
- SPMVV, CBSE host national-level exposure visit for school principals
- Sunrays fall on Sri Suryanarayana Swamy diety at Arasavalli Temple
- Sri City-based Mango Resort wins ‘Best Eco-friendly Hotel’ award
- Kohli is fastest batter in world
DSC Candidates' Certificate Verification Begins Today
Hyderabad: The certificate verification process for DSC candidates has commenced today and will continue until October 5. The verification will be conducted daily from 10 AM to 5 PM. A total of 13 senior officials have been appointed to oversee the verification process across 10 districts.
Candidates are advised to submit their certificates with all necessary details on time. Once the verification process is completed, further steps related to DSC recruitment will be initiated.
