Live
- Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Offers on Tablets iPad Air, Redmi Pad and more
- Offloading in banking, IT stocks weighs on mkts
- Joy Alukkas founder 50th richest Indian on Forbes list
- Vijayawada: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy moots 3 more child hospital
- 7th Season of "Celebrity Dandiya Nights" at Flip Side Adventure Park
- Ongole: ‘Withdraw textbooks promoting untrue events as history’
- Exports fall 2.6% to $34.47 bn in September
- RichMax Finvest looks to expand in Telangana
- Petrol and diesel prices today in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 14 October, 2023
- 10-yr jail term to 24 over arms supply to terrorists
Just In
DSC exam postponed
Highlights
In view of the Telangana Assembly elections on November 30, the State Education Department decided to postpone the District Selection Committee(DSC)...
In view of the Telangana Assembly elections on November 30, the State Education Department decided to postpone the District Selection Committee(DSC) teacher recruitment examinations that were scheduled from November 20 to 30.
According to the Education Department, Telangana, further exam dates will be announced in due course. On September 8, 2023, the notification was released for filling the post of 5,089 teachers, who will be recruited through the DSC. As the Assembly polls are scheduled to be held on November 30, there will be various issues and due to this, the DSC exams have been postponed.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS