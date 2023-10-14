DSC exam postponed

In view of the Telangana Assembly elections on November 30, the State Education Department decided to postpone the District Selection Committee(DSC) teacher recruitment examinations that were scheduled from November 20 to 30.

According to the Education Department, Telangana, further exam dates will be announced in due course. On September 8, 2023, the notification was released for filling the post of 5,089 teachers, who will be recruited through the DSC. As the Assembly polls are scheduled to be held on November 30, there will be various issues and due to this, the DSC exams have been postponed.

