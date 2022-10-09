EAMCET web counselling to begin on Nov 1

Hyderabad: The TS EAMCET web counselling for admissions into BPharma, PharmD and Bio-Technology courses will begin on November 1. The BiPC candidates who qualified in the TS EAMCET 2022 can register and pay the processing fee and book a slot for certificate verification between November 1 and 3.

Certificate verification will be done on November 3 and 4, while web options will be available from November 3 to 6. Seats will be provisionally allotted on November 9 and payment of tuition fee besides self-reporting online is between November 9 and 13.

Provisional seat allotment will be done on November 22 and payment of tuition fee, self-reporting online can be done between November 22 and 24.

All the candidates who confirm their seat should report at the allotted colleges between November 22 and 25.