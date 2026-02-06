Essential tips for a standout resume

With hiring trends evolving, recruiters are looking for candidates who can showcase their skills, achievements, and personality in a concise yet impactful way. Your CV needs to be modern, tailored, and optimised to pass through applicant tracking systems (ATS) while impressing hiring managers.

Start with a strong structure

A CV should be easy to read, well-organised, and visually appealing. Stick to a clear format that highlights key sections without overwhelming the reader.

Optimise for ATS (Applicant Tracking Systems)

Many companies use ATS to filter resumes before they reach a recruiter. To ensure your CV gets through, follow these tips:

Use keywords from the job description.

Stick to a clean format without fancy graphics or columns.

Use standard headings like "Work Experience" and "Education" instead of creative alternatives.

Save your CV as a PDF or Word file to ensure proper readability.

Craft a compelling professional summary

The first few seconds matter! Your professional summary should immediately grab the recruiter’s attention. Instead of a generic introduction, make it specific and impactful.

Focus on achievements, not just duties

Recruiters want to see how you added value in your previous roles. Instead of listing job duties, highlight key accomplishments using numbers and measurable results. Use the CAR Method (Challenge - Action - Result) to frame your achievements.

Highlight skills that matter

Employers in 2025 value a mix of technical and soft skills. Make sure to include:

Technical skills: AI tools, coding, data analysis, digital marketing, UX/UI design, CRM software.

Soft skills: Leadership, communication, adaptability, emotional intelligence, problem-solving.

Customise your skills section for each job application to align with the role’s requirements.

Include keywords for AI-driven hiring

Many companies now use AI to scan resumes. Ensure your CV includes industry-specific keywords from the job posting. A quick way to do this is by pasting the job description into a word cloud generator to find the most common terms.

Final thoughts

A perfect CV is more than just a list of past jobs—it’s a strategic document that showcases your skills, achievements, and potential. By optimizing for ATS, emphasising measurable results, and staying updated with hiring trends, you can create a CV that captures attention and lands you interviews.