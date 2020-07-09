Exams Postponed or Cancelled This Year Amid Coronavirus in India

Exams Cancelled and Postponed in 2020: Amid the dangerous coronavirus outbreak and the resulting lockdown, the academic curriculum of many schools and colleges have been severely affected, forcing them to cancel or postpone the exams.



Schools and colleges have cancelled central and state-level board exams, entrance exams and recruitment exams based on guidelines received from regulatory bodies like CBSE, ICSE, and UGC.

List of Exams Cancelled in 2020:

 CBSE Pending 2020 Class 10th and 12th Exams

 ICSE Pending 2020 Class 10th and 12th Exams

 Tamil Nadu Class 10th Exams

 West Bengal 12th Board Exams

 Karnataka Classes 7-9 Exams

 Goa Class 8th exams

 Delhi University Final Year OBE 2020

 Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) admission test

 ICAI CA May 2020 Exams

 College and University final year exams in Maharashtra, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and West Bengal

 UGC final year exams

 IIT Kanpur Semester Exams

List of National Level Entrance Exams Postponed in 2020

 BITSAT 2020

 NATA 2020

 CLAT 2020 postponed to 22nd August.

 NCHM JEE 2020

 AIAPGET 2020

 NEET PG 2020 counselling postponed

 MAT 2020 PBT and CBT mode got cancelled. MAT 2020 is being held in IBT mode from June 19, 2020, and will last till July 5, 2020

 ATMA 2020

For the time being, JEE Main, NEET Exams 2020 has been postponed to September, along with many other state-level exams. Whereas, the CTET exams have been postponed indefinitely.

List of Recruitment Exams/ Eligibility Tests (TETs/ SETs) Postponed in 2020

 ITBP Recruitment Exam

 Kerala PSC Recruitment Exam

 RBI Assistant Main Exam

 SSC CHSL 2019 exam and the Junior Engineer Exam

 Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Recruitment Exam

 Delhi Higher Judicial Services Main 2019 Exam

 TNPSC Group 1 Exam 2020

 APPSC Group 1 Mains Exam

 Karnataka TET

 KEAM Exam 2020

 KCET Exam 2020