Exams Postponed or Cancelled This Year Amid Coronavirus in India
Exams Cancelled and Postponed in 2020: Amid the dangerous coronavirus outbreak and the resulting lockdown, the academic curriculum of many schools and colleges have been severely affected, forcing them to cancel or postpone the exams.
Schools and colleges have cancelled central and state-level board exams, entrance exams and recruitment exams based on guidelines received from regulatory bodies like CBSE, ICSE, and UGC.
List of Exams Cancelled in 2020:
CBSE Pending 2020 Class 10th and 12th Exams
ICSE Pending 2020 Class 10th and 12th Exams
Tamil Nadu Class 10th Exams
West Bengal 12th Board Exams
Karnataka Classes 7-9 Exams
Goa Class 8th exams
Delhi University Final Year OBE 2020
Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) admission test
ICAI CA May 2020 Exams
College and University final year exams in Maharashtra, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and West Bengal
UGC final year exams
IIT Kanpur Semester Exams
List of National Level Entrance Exams Postponed in 2020
BITSAT 2020
NATA 2020
CLAT 2020 postponed to 22nd August.
NCHM JEE 2020
AIAPGET 2020
NEET PG 2020 counselling postponed
MAT 2020 PBT and CBT mode got cancelled. MAT 2020 is being held in IBT mode from June 19, 2020, and will last till July 5, 2020
ATMA 2020
For the time being, JEE Main, NEET Exams 2020 has been postponed to September, along with many other state-level exams. Whereas, the CTET exams have been postponed indefinitely.
List of Recruitment Exams/ Eligibility Tests (TETs/ SETs) Postponed in 2020
ITBP Recruitment Exam
Kerala PSC Recruitment Exam
RBI Assistant Main Exam
SSC CHSL 2019 exam and the Junior Engineer Exam
Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Recruitment Exam
Delhi Higher Judicial Services Main 2019 Exam
TNPSC Group 1 Exam 2020
APPSC Group 1 Mains Exam
Karnataka TET
KEAM Exam 2020
KCET Exam 2020