Experts’ guidance before venturing into academic courses abroad

Immigration policies change every year, and countries compete to provide attractive educational opportunities to international students. It’s not easy to choose the country that you want to study in. You have to balance the pros and cons of the destination, understand how the specific university prepares students for success, what its unique attributes are, why the destination is popular, and how much it will cost to study at a particular location. Listed below are some of the top educational destinations that are chosen by students who wish to study abroad.



USA

Hundreds of students consider the US as one of the best countries to study abroad. With over 4000 universities scattered across the country, the US has attracted students from a vast variety of cultures and nationalities. The country is home to some of the world’s top universities. American colleges and universities offer a wide range of degrees, typically four-year long, and courses that are recognized and accepted worldwide. A great deal of flexibility too characterizes higher education in the US.

United Kingdom

UK universities consistently rank among the top universities in the world, offering a vast variety of specializations and connecting you with a successful alumni network. Not only that, UK universities also mentor their students by providing all-around support and offering financial aid. There is tremendous diversity in UK educational institutions and students get to study with the best students from around the world. Students have the option to choose undergraduate studies for either three or four years, which includes one year of professional experience. However, there are options of shorter, accelerated undergraduate courses too that take one or two years to complete.

Canada

Canada tops the list of one of the best countries to study abroad and work. Known for its scenic beauty and high standard of living, Canada is also the most educated country in the world. It has become the top destination for international students because of its quality education and low tuition fees. Universities in Canada do amazing research and provide a great study experience. Canada is also one of the most diverse places to live in as it welcomes students from all over the world.

Australia

Australia has a lot more to offer than just kangaroos, koalas, wide-open spaces, and beautiful beaches. Its friendly, laid-back nature and high standard of living are reasons why studying in Australia is so exciting. An important factor that motivates international students to study there is Australia’s education system. Many Australian universities rank among the top 100 universities in the world. The country’s education system also focuses sharply on research-based work and encourages innovation.

Ireland

Also known as the Silicon Valley of Europe, Ireland is quickly becoming one of the top educational destinations in the world. It is also an innovative and progressive country with a world-class education system, a friendly community, and tons of opportunities for international students. All in all, Irish universities specialize in courses related to natural sciences, technology, economics, and humanities. The country has several universities, colleges of education, and Institutes of technology for you to choose from. Without doubt, it is among the best countries to study abroad.

Singapore

Renowned for its top-ranking universities, a booming economy, and a student-friendly climate, Singapore is the ideal educational destination for international students. The country is not only a global leader in competitiveness and innovation but also home to over 30 universities. The quality of public education is high in Singapore and students from across the globe are eager to study in this country.

Germany

One of the best countries to study abroad, Germany offers free tuition to undergraduate students in all states but one. Often listed as one of among the best countries to study in Europe, Germany is a popular destination for international students. Germany also has eight of the top 150 global universities. German universities are very rigorous in academics and have a solid connection with the manufacturing and engineering base of the country.

New Zealand

Ranking high on the Global Peace Index, New Zealand offers a relaxed lifestyle and a perfect balance between modern life and beautiful nature. Not only that, it also has a thriving economy, a unique, hands-on learning approach, and the opportunities it offers to international students. Most universities in New Zealand rank amongst the top 500 of the world.

France

France is a sought-after study abroad destination for students. It also has a very long tradition of high-quality education. Besides academics and careers, students have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the country’s rich culture and tradition. The French government and universities offer attractive scholarships to international students to encourage them to study in the country.

Italy

One of the best countries to study abroad, Italy is located in the southern part of Europe and is known for its lovely weather, delicious food, and beautiful settings. It has multiple internationally-ranked universities and the government offers regional and national scholarships to help students with the cost of their education.

The Netherlands

The Netherlands, also known as Holland, is also a popular educational destination for international students. Situated in Europe, Holland has well-known universities that are part of its impeccable education system. It is especially known for four of its domains - management, business, engineering, and technology programs.

In conclusion, it can be said that there are amazing opportunities worldwide for international students. There are multiple educational destinations and you can choose the best after researching each of them well. It is important to note the unique factors of each destination and why one destination is preferable over another. Given that students from other countries too are making their choices, it would be prudent to seek guidance from the right people before venturing into academic courses abroad.

(The author is Managing Director, Canadian International School, Bangalore)