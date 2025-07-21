EY GDS launches Green Skills Centres of Excellence to equip students with sustainability and future-tech skills

Bengaluru : EY Global Delivery Services (EY GDS), in collaboration with the Learning Links Foundation (LLF), has launched its first Green Skills Centre of Excellence (CoE) at a government high school in Bengaluru. A second CoE is set to open in New Delhi in the coming months. These centres aim to equip over 1,200 students from underserved communities with practical knowledge and skills in sustainability and emerging technologies.

The Green Skills CoE in Bangalore was inaugurated by Rajasekar Rajagopal, Assurance and Climate Change and Sustainability Services (CCaSS) leader, EY GDS, and was attended by Rumi Mallick Mitra, Director, Corporate Responsibility, EY GDS, Nuriya Ansari, President, Learning Links Foundation, and Sudha Priyadarshan, Senior Vice President, LLF.

Designed for students between Grades 6 to 12, the Green Skills centres offer hands-on, project-based learning in areas such as climate change, biodiversity, waste management, renewable energy, and digital innovations like AI and analytics. It will help students develop both digital fluency and environmental consciousness, which are key traits for India’s future workforce.

The Green Skills CoE includes a dedicated lab setup powered by green technology. The curriculum will enable sustainability learning aligned with UN Sustainable Development Goals, especially SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption) and SDG 13 (Climate Action), helping students understand real-world environmental challenges. Hosted within government high schools to maximize accessibility and inclusion, the project includes professional development of teachers in sustainability-led pedagogy and the use of AI in sustainability.