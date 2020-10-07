Fact Check: Government to offer 10GB free data to students

As the nation struggles to contain the spread of COVID-19, fake news has been making rounds that the Center has decided to provide 10GB of internet data to all students across the country to help students appear for exams during of the COVID-19 pandemic is being circulated on social media platforms.

"Due to Corona Virus Schools and colleges have been closed and because of this, the education of students has been affected, so the government is providing free internet (10GB per day) to all the students. So that students can complete their education and also give exams with the help of the internet and online classes," read the information being circulated on social media.









Claim: It is claimed in a #WhatsApp message that government is providing free internet to all the students so that they can give online exams and complete their education amid #COVID19 pandemic.#PIBFactCheck: This claim is #Fake. No such decision has been taken by government. pic.twitter.com/LYUCtLrVEW — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) October 6, 2020



However, in rejecting the claim, PIB took to Twitter and reported that the government had not made such an announcement and the news is false.

PIB tweeted, "It is claimed in a #WhatsApp message that government is providing free internet to all the students so that they can give online exams and complete their education amid #COVID19 pandemic. #PIBFactCheck: This claim is #Fake. No such decision has been taken by the government."