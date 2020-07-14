Final year exams of UG course will start from August 10, Delhi University told High Court

New Delhi: After several controversies over online examinations amid coronavirus epidemic, Delhi University has finally announced the dates of final year exams for an undergraduate course. Delhi University today told the High Court that online examinations of the final year of the undergraduate course will be started from August 10 and will end by August 31.

At the same time, in view of the flourishing conditions of Coronavirus, Delhi University also told the court that students who will not be able to appear in the online examinations will be allowed to appear in the offline examinations in September.

Delhi University first informed the court that they will conduct online open-book exam (OBE) from August 17. In an affidavit filed in the Delhi High Court, DU initially stated that it is the final semester/term/year students of all undergraduate and postgraduate courses, including the School of Open Learning (SOL) and the Board of Non-Collegiate Women's Education (NCWEB).

The examination for will be held in Open Book Examination (OBE) mode from 17 August. Delhi University also said that the examinations will be completed by 8 September. But the court asked them to do it first by reconsidering the dates of the examination because the final year students have to pass the exam and also attend other courses in India or abroad.

The Dean and Advocate of the examination agreed to it and after discussion, it was decided that the Online Open Book Exams will start from 10 August and end on 31 August. Apart from this, it was also decided that the first phase of the mock test will start from 27 July instead of 31 July and the second phase mock test will start from 1 August instead of 4 August.

On July 9, the Delhi High Court had directed the University of Delhi (DU) to file an affidavit detailing the schedule of the postgraduate final year examinations. The High Court had asked the university