From the Hills to High-Tech: Shobhit's Thrilling Transformation into a Data Scientist

In the breathtaking landscapes of Himachal Pradesh, Shobhit, once a carefree spirit, found himself at the crossroads of uncertainty. "The devastating impact of the coronavirus on my family's financial well-being left me in a state of

shock and fear. It left me desperate, pushing me to seek a career in a field that would always remain relevant and in demand," Shobhit recalls.

But this is not a sad story. Shobit's life underwent a positive transformation, all thanks to the data science course he chose to upskill himself.



Before the pandemic, Shobith’s father made a living showing tourists the green hills of Himachal, driving cars to support his family. But Shobhit had other interests. In a not-so-famous college with little exposure to technology, he



developed a liking for computers and coding. However, his tier II college, where he was studying ECE, had no exposure to technology whatsoever.

The 2020 pandemic changed everything. His dad's job as a tour guide took a direct hit, making things quite tough at home. With their main source of income affected, Shobhit was very scared because nothing seemed certain



anymore, especially with his family's financial situation.

The silver lining - this situation pushed Shobhit to explore a career that combined his interests with stability. That's when he discovered the world of data science, which brought hope into his life. As Shobhit explored data science



more, he became fascinated by its ability to analyse huge amounts of information and draw important conclusions. To him, it was a chance not only to create logical solutions but also to have a big influence on different industries.

The idea of being on the cutting edge of technology and playing a key role in shaping the future of businesses greatly excited him.

"As I learned about data science, I got fascinated by its power to analyse lots of information and find meaningful insights. It wasn't just about solving problems logically; it was also about making a big impact in different industries,"



Shobhit shares.

He came to understand that data science wasn't just a temporary trend; it was a field that would keep growing and stay important no matter what was happening externally. Recognizing the constant need for data scientists,



Shobhit saw it as more than just a job—it became a calling.

In his quest for knowledge, Shobhit turned to YouTube, watching and following some videos to learn and maybe get a job in this industry. But his research made him realize that nothing on the internet was structured enough to



help him land a job at the end of the day.

At this point, he decided to enroll in a Data Science Course. While watching videos, he frequently came across the name 'OdinSchool' mentioned by several YouTube content creators and reviewers. Intrigued, he conducted more



research and talked to students who had finished the course there. Additionally, he also explored the plethora of Success Stories this organisation boasts of.

"My research told me that this place is one of the best to study data science; hence, I immediately enrolled. After joining the course, I could feel the change in my knowledge levels from the first month itself; I got a strong sense of



getting upskilled. I also worked with different data sets, one from the pharma industry, the other from the automobile industry, etc.," Shobhit explains.

OdinSchool became more than an educational institution; it became the cornerstone of Shobhit's journey. From hands-on experience with diverse data sets to honing behavioural interviews and interpersonal skills, OdinSchool



equipped Shobhit with the tools needed for success.

Today, Shobhit works as a data scientist at ADA, one of South Asia's largest independent digital analytics and artificial intelligence companies. Looking back at his journey from carefree to Data Scientist, Shobhit shares important



lessons after facing 30 interviews.

First, he says people forget that 'practice is the key.' “You need to work on your basic knowledge daily to climb the data science ladder," he emphasises. Shobhit points out the importance of people skills in technical interviews,

saying, "How you present yourself is crucial for a successful interview."

He also highlights the value of a learning attitude: "Companies don't need candidates who know everything but those who are willing to learn. Your attitude towards learning is very important."



The moral of the story is that it doesn’t matter what situation you’re in. All that matters is the will to change your path, hard work to pave the way for the will, and a little bit of assistance.





