Girls should be helped to study

Pamulaparthi Venkata Narasimha Rao, an astute and dour-faced politician with a trade mark pout that was a cartoonist’s delight, was a dominant face in Indian politics. He was a Polyglot, the one who knows many languages both Indian and foreign, to be precise, he knew 17 languages.

His name had entered the Guinness Book of World Records for his astounding victory in 1991 from Nandyal constituency, for the maximum votes polled-89.5%. He assumed the title of ‘A Reforming P.M’ from B.B.C- as the country was on the path of rapid growth. It is known to every citizen of the country that as the Prime Minister, Narasimha Rao’s administration was marked by economic reforms that liberalized the Indian economy, steering it away from the brink of collapse and setting it on a path of Growth and Global Integration.

What is lesser known about this politician- that he brought out a remarkable reform in the field of education for girls when he was the Education- Minister of Andhra Pradesh in early 60’s.

He was invited as the chief guest for our school Annual Day function in Hyderabad.We, were all lined up to receive the chief guest, slowly he moved from one girl to another trying to find out about the classes we were in, our, study of interest and what our future plans were.

One of the girls with a choked throat and in tears, told him that she would be discontinuing her studies and would soon be married off.With The school fee that would be saved, her younger brothers could be better taken care of.

This kind of treatment of girls was quite common in late 50’s and early 60’s as the families were large and less attention was paid to girls’ education and their needs due to financial problems and the first casualty was always girl’s schooling.

After this interaction he slowly walked up to the dais and when the time came for addressing the gathering, his speech was emotional, powerful and was totally centered around the girls and their education.

He roared true to his name, that educating girls was an investment for the country and family.

It was crucial in attaining gender parity improving their standard of living and promoting development.

A more equitable and just nation was built when everyone had the opportunity to reach their full potential. Educating girls provided skills and made themselves capable of offering services to others and becoming strong decision makers.

Girls’ education held a pivotal position in the development of society and contributed to women’s empowerment, economic growth, and reduction in early marriage, social progress and enhancing collective welfare.

Education made women capable to make well informed choices for their personal benefit but also extended to the betterment of their families.

With education, girls developed the ability to differentiate between right and wrong. Education is a fundamental human right that not only enhances the lives of girls, as individuals, but also promotes social and economic development of the nation. Girls needed to be provided access to quality education, gender- responsive teaching, and a safe and supportive learning environment. He said that his focused endeavors would be dedicated to ensuring enhanced access to schools for more girls and raising awareness about their fundamental right to education.

If girls were deprived of education, society would degrade.

Without educated mothers, a society would lose its charm and glory. Development would stop. Hence, he said that no school fees would be collected from any girl, school till they pass out of the school. Free Education For All Girls.

The standing ovation, the applause and the cheers still ring in my ears. The joy of girls knew no bounds. Some girls literally cried.

Many of us passed out of school with no school fee,The greatest gift from P.V. Narasimha Rao, The Bharat Ratna.