GITAM organises guest lecture on ‘Plants as Sources of Antibiotics: Drug Delivery Approaches

Hyderabad: GITAM School of Pharmacy organised a guest lecture on ‘Plants as Sources of Antibiotics: Drug Delivery Approaches’ by Dr Ravi Seshala, Senior Lecturer, UitM, Malaysia on Monday. It is a part of the MoU signed between UiTM Mara, Malaysia, and GITAM Deemed to be University, Hyderabad.



In his presentation, Dr. Ravi talked about infectious diseases and their causative microorganisms. He said about the antibiotics used for infectious diseases. He explained the concept of antibiotic resistance by microorganisms and the need to have alternate sources of obtaining antibiotics. In this, he talked about the role of medicinal plants in producing new leads for deriving antibiotics. He explained the research activities he carried out at his university relevant to the topic. Thereafter, he answered the queries raised by students and faculty members. Principal, Prof. G. Shiva Kumar proposed the vote of thanks.

Earlier, Dr. P. Hyma, Assistant Professor, introduced the guest speaker and the students and faculty members also participated in this lecture.

Prof KS Kumar and Dr Ravi



