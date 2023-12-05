GITAM Professor invited to the UK for Academic Research

Hyderabad : Prof. Motahar Reza, Head of the Department of Mathematics at GITAM School of Science, Hyderabad, has been invited to undertake academic research at the School of Science and Engineering, University of Dundee, UK, from December 1-15, 2023.

Dr. Anirban Guha, Lecturer in Environmental Fluid Mechanics at the University of Dundee, extended an invitation to Dr. Reza based on his proposal titled 'Slip Wall Effects on Microchannel Fluid Stability and Biomedical Device Applications'. Dr. Reza has also been awarded the MATRICS (Mathematical Research Impact Centric Support) fund from SERB, Government of India, which enables him to pursue this collaborative visit to the UK. The objective of this visit is to foster research collaborations with universities abroad and further promote the Mathematics Department at GITAM, Hyderabad.



During his stay in the UK, Dr. Reza will join the research group at the University of Dundee to work on the agreed research topics. This collaboration is expected to significantly contribute to the advancement of his research and potentially generate additional funding opportunities.



Dr. Reza's exceptional achievements have garnered recognition from esteemed members of the university. Prof. Dayananda Siddavattam, Vice-Chancellor, Prof. D.S.Rao, Pro Vice-Chancellor of GITAM, Hyderabad, DVVSR Varma, Resident Director, Prof. Dattatri K.Nagesha, Principal of the School of Science, Kolluru Sree Krishna, Dean of Science, Raja Phani Pappu, Dean, School of Business & Director, Research and heads of various Engineering & Science departments and faculty have all commended Dr. Reza's outstanding contributions to the field.



In 2023 alone, Prof. Reza successfully published four scientific journal papers in highly reputed journals with high impact factors, further highlighting his expertise and dedication to research.

Prof Reza's visit to the University of Dundee marks an important milestone in the collaboration between GITAM School of Science and international institutions. It reflects the commitment of GITAM, Hyderabad to foster global partnerships and engage in cutting-edge research.