GITAM University Partners with The Next Gen International Schools to Support School Graduates' Smooth Transition to Higher Education

GITAM Deemed to be University, a leading multidisciplinary university known for its focus on applied learning, announced a collaboration with The Next Gen International Schools, a network of reputed schools committed to providing holistic education. This strategic partnership aims to facilitate a smoother transition for The Next Gen International Schools’ graduates to higher education at GITAM.

“This collaboration with The Next Gen International Schools is a significant investment in the academic and professional futures of their students,” said Dayanada Siddavattam, Vice Chancellor of GITAM Deemed to be University. “By equipping young minds with critical thinking skills, we prepare them to tackle global challenges and drive innovation at GITAM.”

The Next Gen International Schools emphasise a curriculum rich in critical thinking, aligning perfectly with GITAM's applied learning approach that merges theoretical knowledge with practical applications. The schools' multilingual education model, with English as the primary medium, complements GITAM's global perspective, ensuring a seamless academic progression for students. This partnership minimises the need for significant adjustments in learning styles, allowing students to leverage their existing knowledge and skills effectively.

Sreekanth Koganti, Director of Kennedy School in Guntur and the Next Gen International Schools in both Guntur and Ongole, Andhra Pradesh, echoed this sentiment.

“At The Next Gen International Schools, we are committed to providing a well-rounded education that prepares students for success in a globalised world. Our partnership with GITAM signifies our dedication to offering our students the best possible resources and opportunities and providing our students with a direct pathway to applied education,” said Koganti.

Key participants in the partnership announcement include Sreekanth B. Koganti, Srividya Koganti from The Next Gen International Schools, Prof. Dayananda Siddavattam, D. Gunasekaran, Registrar, and Nirmal Rao, Chief Marketing Officer, from GITAM Deemed to be University.