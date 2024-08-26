Gokaraju Rangaraju Engineering College Celebrates 24th Graduation Day

Hyderabad: Gokaraju Rangaraju Engineering College (GRIET), Bachupally, Hyderabad, celebrated its 24th Graduation Day with great enthusiasm and pride. The event was graced by the presence of VC Cheemalakonda, Vice President of Insight Software, who served as the chief guest for the program.

During the ceremony, VC Cheemalakonda presented medals and certificates to the UG & PG 2024 passed-out students, and he particularly appreciated the 12 Gold Medalists who showcased an overall exceptional performance with the highest marks. In his address, VC Cheemalakonda emphasized the importance for students to develop their skillset according to market requirements to seize the best opportunities. He highlighted that students graduating from GRIET are expected to achieve excellence.

VC Cheemalakonda remarked that it is highly gratifying to study in an educational institution like GRIET and earn a degree, which can lead to securing the highest-level jobs. He further stated that the real learning of the degree students has just begun, and if they work hard as regular students, they can reach greater heights.

Cheemalakonda also encouraged the students to explore innovation and entrepreneurship, as they can obtain the best opportunities in many industries. He urged the students to set great goals, contribute to the nation's upliftment, and be good citizens.

The event was attended by College Principal Praveen Jugge, CSE Head Dr. Shankara Babu, and Program Coordinator Dr. Charles Babu. Approximately 500 students and their parents participated in the graduation ceremony.

The top performers in the B.Tech. and M.Tech. programs were also recognized during the event.

The B.Tech. Toppers were:

Civil Engineering - Ravi Teja Pasunuthi, Electrical and Electronics Engineering - Ramineni Vyshnavi, Mechanical Engineering - Marneni Sarika, Electronics and Communication Engineering - S Nikitha, Computer Science and Engineering - Karshikalam Gouthami, Information Technology - Joginipelly Shailika, Computer Science and Business System - Sundala Harika, Computer Science and Engineering (AIML) - Marisetti Sathya Abhijna, Computer Science and Engineering (DS) - Chidrala Sanjana.

The M.Tech. Toppers were:

Structural Engineering - Mittapalli Naga Ashwini, Power Electronics - Moshina Begum

Design for Manufacturing - Palati Sanga Kiran, VLSI - Galla Navya, Computer Science and Engineering - S Soujanya, Data Science - Anugandula Tejashwi.