Grant sanctioned to understand the mitochondrial DNA haplogroup variation to Covid19 severity

Prof. Naresh Babu Sepuri’s laboratory at the Department of Biochemistry, School of Life Sciences at University of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Prof. Naresh Babu Sepuri’s laboratory at the Department of Biochemistry, School of Life Sciences at University of Hyderabad (UoH) has secured a sub-award grant from the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, USA, funded by the GATES Foundation.

The project is part of a global collaborative initiative between Prof. Douglas C Wallace, Center for Mitochondrial and Epigenomic Medicine at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia; the University of Hyderabad; and the North Western University, South Africa, to understand the mitochondrial DNA haplogroup variation to Covid19 severity.

The grant totalling about $172,000 (Rs.~1.5Cr), is for a period of two years and the University has received $86,250 (Rs.71 lakhs), as a part of the first-year grant.

Prof. B J Rao, Vice Chancellor reacting to the project grant said, “ I am elated at the University of Hyderabad being part of a global collaborative project for the path-breaking research with the objective to arrest the spread and reduce the severity of Covid19 infection”.

