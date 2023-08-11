Live
- PM doesn't have moral right to speak on violence, corruption: Mamata Banerjee
- Binge-watch shows to evoke the fire of patriotism this Independence Day
- Hyderabad based upskilling platform OdinSchool clocks above 100% YoY growth
- Empowering Tomorrow’s Leaders: Dr Vivek Bindra Ignites the Youth to Reach New Heights!
- International Youth Day 2023: messages,wishes, quotes, to share with friends
- ‘OMG 2’ starts with decent mark at box-office
- Edagaiye Apaghatakke Karana to introduce a new helmet for left-handed users
- World Elephant Day 2023: Date, Theme, History and Significance
- Ayurvedic tips to keep your babies protected during weather change
- From Classroom to Workplace: Enhancing Employability in Post-Independence India
Just In
Grant sanctioned to understand the mitochondrial DNA haplogroup variation to Covid19 severity
Prof. Naresh Babu Sepuri’s laboratory at the Department of Biochemistry, School of Life Sciences at University of Hyderabad
Hyderabad: Prof. Naresh Babu Sepuri’s laboratory at the Department of Biochemistry, School of Life Sciences at University of Hyderabad (UoH) has secured a sub-award grant from the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, USA, funded by the GATES Foundation.
The project is part of a global collaborative initiative between Prof. Douglas C Wallace, Center for Mitochondrial and Epigenomic Medicine at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia; the University of Hyderabad; and the North Western University, South Africa, to understand the mitochondrial DNA haplogroup variation to Covid19 severity.
The grant totalling about $172,000 (Rs.~1.5Cr), is for a period of two years and the University has received $86,250 (Rs.71 lakhs), as a part of the first-year grant.
Prof. B J Rao, Vice Chancellor reacting to the project grant said, “ I am elated at the University of Hyderabad being part of a global collaborative project for the path-breaking research with the objective to arrest the spread and reduce the severity of Covid19 infection”.