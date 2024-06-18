Group-IV services certificate verification from June 20 to Aug 21

Hyderabad: The Telangana Public Service Commission announced that verification of certificates for recruitment to posts under the Group-IV services is scheduled to be held from June 20 to August 21.

Candidates who have been selected for the certificate verification process are requested to attend either at the TGPSC office or at Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University in Nampally.

According to TGPSC officials, August 24, along with August 27–31 are reserved for those who are absent or need to submit any pending documents. A day-wise certificate verification schedule has been made available on TGPSC’s website, www.tspsc.gov.in. Shortlisted candidates should download and carry a checklist, two copies each of the application PDF, and two copies of attestation forms available on the commission’s website, along with all other relevant documents.