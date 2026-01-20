Guide to JEE Main 2026 Exam Day: Important dates, rules, and required documents

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), is a national-level entrance test for admission to NITs, IIITs, GFTIs, and as a qualifying exam for JEE Advanced. Candidates appearing for the exam must be well aware of all exam day guidelines, including important dates, dress code rules, and mandatory documents, to avoid last-minute issues.

JEE Main 2026 Important Dates (Tentative)

As per previous years’ trends, JEE Main 2026 is expected to be conducted in two sessions.

Session 1: January 2026 (tentatively in the first or second week)

Session 2: April 2026 (tentatively in the first week)

The JEE Main 2026 admit card is expected to be released 3–5 days before the examination date on the official NTA website. Candidates must regularly check official notifications for confirmed dates.

Reporting Time and Exam Entry Rules

Candidates must reach the examination center as per the reporting time mentioned on the admit card. Late entry after gate closing time is strictly prohibited. Biometric verification, frisking, and document verification will be conducted before entry into the exam hall. Candidates should cooperate with officials and follow all instructions carefully.

JEE Main 2026 Dress Code Guidelines

NTA prescribes a strict dress code to ensure fair conduct of the examination. Candidates should wear light-colored clothes with half sleeves. Full sleeves, thick fabric, large buttons, embroidery, or layered clothing are not allowed. Footwear should be slippers or sandals with low heels. Shoes, boots, or footwear with thick soles are prohibited. Candidates must not wear metallic accessories such as rings, bracelets, chains, earrings, watches, belts, or hair accessories. Religious attire is allowed only after prior intimation and may require additional security checks.

Important Documents to Carry on Exam Day

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the JEE Main 2026 admit card, preferably in color. A valid photo identity proof such as Aadhaar card, PAN card, passport, voter ID, driving license, or school ID is mandatory. One passport-size photograph (same as used in the application form) may be required. PwD candidates must carry their PwD certificate, if applicable.

Prohibited Items and General Instructions

Electronic devices like mobile phones, calculators, smartwatches, Bluetooth devices, and study material are strictly prohibited. Bags, wallets, and personal items are not allowed inside the exam hall. Any violation of exam rules may lead to cancellation of candidature.

Following all JEE Main 2026 exam day guidelines carefully will help candidates have a smooth, stress-free examination experience and focus entirely on performing well.