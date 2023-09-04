Halp.co Launches Canadian Express Study Program says Indian Students to

Halp.co, the leading study abroad platform based in Canada, has launched a first-of-its-kind service package, the Canadian Express Study Program (CESP), for Indian students aspiring to study abroad in Canada.

This ground breaking program sets an industry benchmark by offering students in India a comprehensive suite of services, including unlimited 11admissions coaching, access to the innovative Halp platform, a personal immigration lawyer, a $800CAD ‘welcome to Canada’ cash bonus and continued immigration support in terms of applying for their PGWP and PR in Canada.

The Canadian Express Study Program includes the acquisition of a Letter of Acceptance in an astonishingly short period of under 2 weeks and in some cases, as swiftly as 48 hours. The CESP will provide Indian students with access to Halp’s over 98% college acceptance rate and the opportunity to secure a study permit in a mere 20 days.

Students in India who are aspiring to study in Canada will also be able to unlock substantial savings exceeding $2,000 in immigration legal expenses as the program includes immigration legal services.

Other than an additional $ 800 CAD for expenditures upon students’ arrival in Canada, what makes Halp’s Canadian Express Study Program distinct and unique is that the entire program is offered completely free, ensuring a transparent and deposit-free experience without any concealed charges or strings attached. Students must apply to study through Halp to earn the entire package's benefits.

Matthew McLellan, CEO & Co-Founder, Halp.co, said, “We are thrilled to introduce the Canadian Express Study Program (CESP), a service package designed specifically for Indian students aspiring to study in Canada. At Halp, we understand the dreams and challenges that come with international education, and with the launch of CESP, we are redefining the support landscape for students.

This first-of-its-kind program sets an industry benchmark by offering a comprehensive suite of services that include personalized coaching, access to our innovative platform, expert immigration guidance, a 'welcome to Canada' cash bonus, and ongoing support for post-graduation and permanent residency applications.”

“This initiative exemplifies our dedication to turning ambitions into prosperous academic pursuits, and I am eagerly anticipating its ability to guide Indian students towards their aspirations with a sense of assurance and simplicity,” he further added. Halp.co's Canadian Express Study Program epitomizes a new era in study abroad support, transforming the aspirations of Indian students into successful academic endeavours.

Halp’s Students already benefit from above-average program & visa acceptance rates as its coaches are regulated, trusted and trained experts who have actually studied abroad. The entire students’ journey is managed in one easy-to-use, online platform that can be accessed from anywhere. For more information, students can visit Halp’s website and discover how the program is revolutionising the future of study abroad for Indian students.