Hi-KALPAA announces strategic partnership with KindieDays to enhance early childhood education in India

Bangalore: Hi-KALPAA, the leading School of Experiential Learning in India, announced its strategic partnership with KindieDays, a renowned preschool and daycare centre based in Finland. This collaboration aims to revolutionize the standards of early childhood education by integrating international educational practices and curriculum that transcends traditional teaching methods while fostering a remarkable learning experience for young children.

This transformative collaboration marks a significant milestone in the field of early childhood education in the country. It will enable Hi-KALPAA, to bring in international standards and practices in teacher training and curriculum development, helping to build a preschool that meets global benchmarks. Leveraging the KindieDays’ innovative preschool concept that emphasises play-based learning, child-centred approaches, and comprehensive development, Hi-KALPAA, is poised to reshape India’s preschool education and provide young children with a solid foundation for lifelong learning and success.

Founder and CEO of Hi-KALPAA, Shalini Sharma, expressing her utmost enthusiasm about the collaboration, said, "We are thrilled to partner with KindieDays, a true pioneer in the field of preschool education. This partnership represents a significant milestone in our collective efforts to redefine early childhood education, especially in India. By combining our expertise, resources, and innovative approaches, we are poised to create an educational framework that will revolutionise the way children learn and grow in the country. Our aim is to provide a world-class learning environment that nurtures each child's unique potential and sets them on a path of lifelong success."

Ms. Milla Van Der Burgh, Co-Founder & CEO of KindieDays, Finland, highlighted the transformative impact of the partnership, stating, "We are delighted to embark on this ground-breaking collaboration with Hi-KALPAA,. Together, we are set to redefine preschool learning standards and unlock the full potential of young children. By merging our strengths and leveraging Finland's renowned education system, we will intend to aid Hi-KALPAA,in creating an educational model that truly nurtures curiosity, promotes critical thinking, and fosters a genuine love for learning from an early age. This partnership represents a significant step towards creating a brighter future for generations to come. We hope that our latest collaboration bolsters Hi-KALPAA, in its transformative journey as they strive to revolutionise the preschool landscape in India."

Hi-KALPAA, utilises a unique blended approach to teaching, drawing inspiration from Waldorf, Reggio Amelia, and STEAM methodologies. Its curriculum emphasises nurturing intellectual, artistic, and practical skills while fostering children's ability to drive their own learning process. Integrating STEAM empowers children as curious learners, and our story-based approach with mascots Chiku, Kimi, and Debi ensures a deep and lasting understanding of concepts. Through this blended curriculum, Hi-KALPAA, intends to support holistic development, instill values, encourage independent thinking, and equip children with essential skills for lifelong learning.