Higher Educational Institutes told not to collect fee till lockdown is lifted

Hyderabad: Higher Educational Institutes (HEIs) running Post Graduate Degrees in Management (PGDM) are asked not to follow any deadlines or last dates as per the Approval Process Handbook (APH) for the academic year 2019-20.

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) directed all the HEIs affiliated to it and running the PGDM courses not to follow any deadline, timelines as specified in APH. The institutions are asked to open until the next official communication from AICTE on the issue.

Further, the colleges and other institutions affiliated to it and running the PGDM are asked not to insist on payment of fee till the coronavirus affected lockdown is lifted and normalcy restored.

Institutions violating these directions will have to face stringent action from the council during the national lockdown.