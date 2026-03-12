Hiring should shift from qualification based to skill based placements

For decades, recruitment within India’s construction ecosystem has followed a familiar and somewhat convenient heuristic: credentials first, competence later. Degrees—whether a diploma in civil engineering, a bachelor’s in construction management, or a coveted institutional pedigree—have historically functioned as the primary gatekeeping mechanism in hiring decisions. In a fragmented industry where project timelines are unforgiving and hiring cycles are compressed, this reliance on academic qualifications offered employers a quick proxy for capability.

However, the contemporary construction landscape no longer permits such simplifications.

India’s construction sector is moving toward an unprecedented expansion trajectory. With projections indicating that the industry could exceed USD 1.4 trillion by 2047, the scale of upcoming infrastructure, urban housing, logistics parks, transportation corridors, and renewable energy assets will demand a workforce capable of executing complex, digitally coordinated projects. Yet paradoxically, the sector continues to grapple with a persistent shortage of execution-ready professionals.

Contractors across the country consistently report difficulty in finding site engineers who can interpret coordinated multidisciplinary drawings, quantity surveyors proficient in real-time cost control platforms, or supervisors comfortable navigating digital project dashboards. The problem is not merely about talent scarcity it is about a misalignment between how talent is assessed and what the industry actually needs.

The Changing Nature of Construction Work

Construction today bears little resemblance to the workflows that dominated even five years ago. Project delivery has increasingly become data-driven and digitally orchestrated.

Technologies such as 4D construction scheduling, Building Information Modeling (BIM) collaboration environments, drone-enabled site monitoring, and real-time cost analytics platforms are steadily becoming standard practice on large-scale developments. Coordination between architectural, structural, and MEP disciplines now occurs within integrated digital ecosystems rather than isolated drawing sets.

Yet many graduates entering the workforce remain unprepared for these operational realities.

It is entirely possible for a candidate to possess a formal qualification and still struggle with fundamental execution tasks—preparing a bar bending schedule, resolving MEP coordination clashes, interpreting BOQs, or managing subcontractor timelines under dynamic site conditions. Conversely, professionals emerging from execution-oriented training environments or diploma programs often demonstrate far stronger site adaptability.

This disparity reveals a structural issue: academic qualifications measure theoretical exposure; construction performance measures applied competence.

The Hidden Cost of Degree-Centric Hiring

When recruitment decisions are anchored primarily in degrees rather than demonstrable skills, organizations incur a series of less visible but highly consequential costs.

First, onboarding cycles become unnecessarily prolonged. Companies must invest substantial time retraining recruits in digital documentation protocols, BIM workflows, cost tracking systems, and compliance procedures before they can contribute productively to project execution.

Second, project risks increase. Misinterpretation of coordinated drawings, delayed reporting, and weak interdisciplinary communication can cascade into schedule disruptions and budget escalations. On large infrastructure projects, even minor coordination errors can translate into multi-crore cost overruns.

Third, attrition accelerates. When graduates enter roles that do not align with their practical abilities or expectations, disengagement follows quickly. This leads to repeated recruitment cycles, knowledge loss, and operational instability.

The industry ultimately pays the price for a hiring framework that confuses credentials with capability.

What Skill-Based Hiring Could Look Like

Transitioning toward skill-based hiring does not imply rejecting academic qualifications. Rather, it requires recalibrating their weight within the overall evaluation framework.

Forward-looking construction companies can begin by introducing competency-based assessment mechanisms, such as:

● Live problem-solving evaluations: Candidates may be asked to perform quantity take-offs, prepare preliminary cost estimates, or organize site logistics for a hypothetical project scenario.

● Software proficiency assessments: Evaluating familiarity with BIM platforms, clash detection workflows, and digital quantity take-off systems.

● Execution portfolios: Reviewing documented evidence of internships, site exposure, or project contributions.

● Apprenticeship-based probation periods tied to measurable deliverables within live project environments.

Globally, advanced manufacturing and technology sectors have already embraced competency mapping and modular certifications as reliable indicators of operational readiness. In construction, professionals trained in structured digital workflows—such as ISO 19650-based BIM coordination or prefabrication-oriented planning—can often deliver immediate value on complex projects.

The industry must recognize that execution literacy is the new currency of employability.

Rebuilding the Bridge Between Education and Industry

Employers alone cannot drive this transition. Training institutions, academies, and professional platforms also carry a critical responsibility.

Educational environments must move beyond static theoretical instruction and incorporate live project simulations, digital construction tools, and interdisciplinary coordination exercises into their pedagogy. When learners engage with the same tools and workflows that govern real project environments, the transition from classroom to construction site becomes far more seamless.

This alignment naturally shifts hiring priorities from credential verification toward skill validation.

Construction projects ultimately succeed or fail based on the quality of execution—not on the academic pedigree of the professionals involved. Buildings, bridges, and infrastructure assets are not theoretical constructs; they are complex systems assembled under pressure, governed by timelines, budgets, and accountability.

In such an environment, the industry must evolve its hiring philosophy.

Capability must take precedence over credentials. Skills must outweigh symbolism. And the professionals who build the future of our cities must be evaluated not merely by what they studied, but by what they can actually deliver on site.

Because in construction, execution is the only qualification that truly stands the test of time.

(The author is Roy Anirrudha

Founder, TechnoStruct Group & TechnoStruct Academy)