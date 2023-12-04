Holidays for schools today, tomorrow

Vijayawada: In view of the cyclone alert issued by the Indian Meteorological Department to the State from December 4 to 6, NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao announced two days holidays to all schools of all managements in NTR District on December 4 and 5.

As per the orders the schools might have to compensate these holidays with the ensuing second Saturdays, in case of a shortfall of 220 working academic days.

District educational officer C Renuka in a statement on Sunday said the dates for SA-I exams scheduled for these two days will be intimated later. She further said any deviation in the matter will be viewed seriously and stringent disciplinary action will be initiated against the school management.