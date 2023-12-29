How 2023 looks like to the learning, policies, and reforms framed favouring the sector

Over the last three decades, I have seen an unprecedented evolution in the education system, but what transcends education is to adopt a transformative model. 2023 has been a remarkable year for the education ecosystem as many policies and reforms were framed favouring the sector. Considering the breakthrough we received with the latest amendment in National Education Policy 2023 (NEP-2023), which addresses the evolving needs of the education sector, promote a more holistic and flexible approach to learning, and enhances the overall quality of education.

Some significant developments include restructuring the school education system by replacing the existing 10+2 structure with a 5+3+3+4 structure, integrating early childhood care and education (ECCE) into the mainstream education system, and emphasizing online learning. The new reform also emphasizes the significance of gamification and experiential learning for young children. It also promotes a multidisciplinary approach and curriculum to focus on essential learning outcomes, critical thinking, and the importance of multilingualism. All these factors embark on a new realm of education, creating more insightful, efficient and future-ready education.

I firmly believe 2023 has been a milestone in transforming the landscape. However, there are several opportunities and challenges. Encouraging an effective education model that equips students with skills to navigate various challenges and intricacies is essential. Aligning a similar concept and approach, Dreamtime Learning brings a holistic teaching and learning methodology. Education should be hands-on and experiential, allowing students to apply what they learn to real-world challenges. To create a distinguished identity in the industry and evolve the education concept, we expect a fruitful year ahead.

-Lina Ashar, Founder, Dreamtime Learning