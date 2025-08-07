How To Become A Doctor In India?

To become a doctor in India is a dream that lies in tradition, family dreams, and a desire to serve. Medicine has been one of the most prestigious, influential, and respected professions in the country for generations. Every year, lakhs of students start their journey with a single-minded purpose: to put on the white coat and serve humanity.

But how do you become a doctor in India? What’s the process? How many years does it take to become a doctor? What exams must you pass? This guide has the answer to everything, supported by hard facts, updated data, and expert opinions. From making the right stream selection after Class 10 to cracking NEET, selecting the right college, and finally getting your license, this will be your ultimate guide. If you’ve been typing "how to become a doctor after 12th" or "how to crack NEET in first attempt" into Google, you’re in the right place.

Let’s start your transformation process from a curious student to a confident future doctor.

Step 1: Preparing for Medical School

If you are a high school student and wondering what to do after Class 10, the first and most important step is to choose the science stream. However, just majoring in science is not enough. To be eligible to sit for the NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) – the only entrance to medical colleges in India, you have to fulfill certain eligibility criteria.

Here’s what’s required:

Subjects: You have to have studied Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology and English in Class 12.

Minimum Marks:

General Category: At least 50% aggregate in PCB.

At least 50% aggregate in PCB. OBC/SC/ST: At least 40% aggregate in PCB.

At least 40% aggregate in PCB. PWD (Persons with Disabilities): Minimum 45%.

Minimum 45%. Age Limit: The candidates must not be less than 17 years of age at the time of admission.

It is not just a ticking of boxes to meet these criteria. Your understanding of these fundamental sciences is the bedrock for your performance in NEET and further in MBBS studies.

Importance of Choosing the Science Stream

If you’re wondering, “How to become a doctor after 12th?”—the journey starts in Class 11.

Any medical aspirant would not think twice before selecting the science stream. Why? Since NEET borrows almost 90% of its syllabus from the NCERT Class 11 and 12 textbooks in Physics, Chemistry and Biology. If you have not laid a good foundation in these subjects, then you are already a failure even before the race starts.

It is more than marks. Such subjects explain to you how the human body works (Biology), how medicines interact chemically (Chemistry), and how diagnostic equipment operates (Physics). If you learn by rote learning in NEET, you will find it difficult in MBBS if you do not have conceptual clarity.

Step 2: Clearing the NEET Exam

NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) is your golden ticket. It is the only medical entrance exam for MBBS and BDS seats in India, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

India has more than 90,000 MBBS seats, and each one of them needs a NEET score. No NEET, no MBBS. It’s that simple.

Why is NEET so important?

It creates a level playing ground by providing all students with a common entrance exam, irrespective of the board.

It decides all India ranks, which will be used for counselling for both government and private colleges.

It lets in only those with a good mastery of fundamentals – a necessity to pass through medical college alive.

There is no overemphasis on how important NEET is in your medical journey. It is not only about entering a college, it is about being prepared for the life of a doctor.

Step 3: Choosing the Right Medical College

Choosing the right college is not just about prestige, it can decide your whole career. Regardless of whether you are interested in working in a leading hospital, conducting research, or even going abroad, the institution you select will influence your exposure, quality of learning, and opportunities.

The following are the most reputed medical colleges in India:

1. All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi

Famous for cutting-edge research and excellent clinical exposure, AIIMS is the holy grail for aspiring doctors. With less than 100 seats and a sky-high NEET cutoff, it is extremely competitive.

2. Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC), New Delhi

MAMC provides top academic training and has associations with some of the best hospitals in the capital. Its alumni work globally.

3. Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore

CMC is famous for its rural healthcare programs and ethical medical practice; it provides a holistic medical education.

4. Kasturba Medical College (KMC), Manipal

KMC has an impressive international outreach and attracts students from all over the world, and provides world-class infrastructure.

5. Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune

A prestigious institution under the Ministry of Defence, famous for discipline, tough training, and sure placements.

It is a lot more than just location or branding when it comes to choosing a reputed college. You need somewhere where you can get the hands-on experience, mentorship, and culture of excellence.

Admission Process and Fee Payment

So, you’ve got your NEET result. What’s next? You enter the centralised counselling process to secure your seat.

Here’s how it works:

Register for Counselling: Use the MCC (Medical Counselling Committee) portal for All India Quota (15%) or your state’s medical admission portal for state quota seats (85%). Choice Filling: List your preferred colleges based on your NEET rank. Seat Allotment: Based on merit, reservation, and availability, you’ll be allotted a college. Reporting to College: If satisfied with the allotted seat, report to the college, complete admission formalities, and pay the tuition fee.

Don’t forget to explore scholarships and education loans—especially from banks or platforms like Vidya Lakshmi. Many state governments also offer subsidies for students from low-income families.

Step 4: Completing the MBBS Degree

The MBBS course in India is designed to create a well-rounded doctor with both theoretical knowledge and practical clinical skills. It is 5.5 years long, consisting of 4.5 years of academic study and 1 year of compulsory internship.

Here’s a breakdown of the academic phase:

1. Pre-Clinical Phase (1 Year):

Subjects : Anatomy, Physiology, Biochemistry

: Anatomy, Physiology, Biochemistry Focus: Learning about the normal human body and its basic functions

2. Para-Clinical Phase (1.5 Years):

Subjects : Pathology, Microbiology, Pharmacology, Forensic Medicine

: Pathology, Microbiology, Pharmacology, Forensic Medicine Focus: Understanding disease mechanisms, drugs, and lab diagnostics

3. Clinical Phase (2 Years):

Subjects : General Medicine, Surgery, Paediatrics, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, ENT, Ophthalmology, Psychiatry, and more

: General Medicine, Surgery, Paediatrics, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, ENT, Ophthalmology, Psychiatry, and more Focus: Hospital rounds, case studies, diagnostic workups, hands-on procedures

Teaching Methodology:

Lectures and tutorials

Ward postings

Simulations and skill labs

Problem-based learning (PBL)

Case presentations and viva exams

Exams are held at the end of each phase and include written theory, practicals, and oral examinations. You must pass all phases to proceed to the internship year.

One-Year Internship: Gaining Practical Experience

The final year of MBBS isn’t about books—it’s about real-world practice. This 12-month compulsory rotating internship is your bridge from student life to medical professionalism.

What you’ll do:

Work in departments like Internal Medicine, Surgery, Obstetrics, Paediatrics, Emergency, and more

Assist in surgeries, deliveries, patient counselling, diagnosis, and treatments

Maintain case records and discharge summaries

Learn the legal, ethical, and administrative sides of healthcare

Duration of Rotations:

Department Duration General Medicine 2 months Surgery 2 months Obstetrics & Gynecology 1.5 months Pediatrics 1 month Emergency (Casualty) 1 month Community Medicine 1 month Others (Orthopaedics, ENT, etc.) Remaining duration

This internship phase is the most eye-opening part of the journey. You’ll finally understand the emotional, psychological, and human aspects of patient care. Many students also decide on their future specialisation based on this experience.

Step 5: Obtaining Your Medical License

After finishing your MBBS and internship, you’re just one step away from legally being called a doctor—you need to get registered with a medical council. This is not just a formality; it's a legal requirement that validates your credentials and ensures you’re authorised to practice medicine in India.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has replaced the Medical Council of India (MCI) as the regulatory authority for medical education and practice. To become a licensed practitioner, you must register with:

The NMC or

Your respective State Medical Council

Without this license, practising medicine is a criminal offence in India. Also, you can’t apply for government jobs, postgraduate studies, or open your own clinic unless you’re registered.

Important Note: Your license must be periodically renewed and updated. Also, attending Continuing Medical Education (CME) programs is encouraged to stay informed and licensed.

Step 6: Pursuing Postgraduate Specialisation (Optional)

While your MBBS degree gives you the title of a doctor, it’s only the beginning if you wish to specialise. Medical science is vast, and choosing a speciality helps you deepen your knowledge and improve your career prospects. Here are your major options:

1. Doctor of Medicine (MD):

Duration : 3 years

: 3 years Focus : Non-surgical fields like Paediatrics, General Medicine, Dermatology, Psychiatry, Radiology

: Non-surgical fields like Paediatrics, General Medicine, Dermatology, Psychiatry, Radiology Outcome: Specialist in chosen field

2. Master of Surgery (MS):

Duration : 3 years

: 3 years Focus : Surgical fields like General Surgery, Orthopaedics, ENT, Ophthalmology

: Surgical fields like General Surgery, Orthopaedics, ENT, Ophthalmology Outcome: Trained surgeon

3. Diploma Courses:

Duration : 2 years

: 2 years Specialities include Anaesthesia, Child Health, Gynaecology, etc.

Less competitive, quicker entry into specialisation

4. Super-Speciality (DM/MCh):

After MD/MS, you can pursue super-speciality degrees like:

DM (Doctorate of Medicine): Neurology, Cardiology

Neurology, Cardiology MCh (Master of Chirurgiae): Neurosurgery, Plastic Surgery

5. Other Options:

MBA in Hospital Management

MPH (Master of Public Health)

MHA (Master of Health Administration)

These specialisations not only improve your expertise but also multiply your earning potential and status in the medical community.

Step 7: Exploring Career Opportunities

Once you’ve earned your license, you're officially ready to enter the medical workforce. One of the most common paths is working in hospitals, clinics, or community health centres.

Types of Jobs:

Junior Resident or House Surgeon (post-MBBS)

Medical Officer in government or private hospitals

General Physician or Emergency Room Doctor

Paediatrician or Family Doctor (with PG degree)

Work Environment:

You’ll collaborate with other doctors, nurses, lab techs, and healthcare administrators.

You’ll deal with real-life patient cases, emergencies, and diagnostic challenges.

You’ll continuously learn through rounds, conferences, and hands-on practice.

Hospitals also expose you to special cases and complex surgeries, which helps build your profile for PG or foreign fellowships.

Starting Your Private Practice

If you’ve always dreamt of being your own boss, starting a private clinic might be the perfect fit. Many doctors set up their own practice a few years after working in hospitals to gain stability and patient trust.

Steps to Start Your Clinic:

1. Choose your location wisely—preferably in an area with high footfall and limited competition.

2. Obtain licenses:

Registration under the Clinical Establishments Act

Local municipal clearances

Biomedical waste disposal contract

3. Invest in infrastructure:

Waiting area, consultation room, diagnostic equipment

Electronic Health Record (EHR) system

4. Hire staff: A nurse or receptionist may be necessary.

Many doctors find private practice fulfilling both emotionally and financially, especially in specialised fields like dermatology, gynaecology, and paediatrics.

Average Doctor’s Salary in India

One of the most common questions students ask while exploring “how to become a doctor in India” is—How much does a doctor earn? The answer varies widely based on specialisation, location, experience, and the type of institution (government or private). Still, medicine remains one of the highest-paying and most respected careers in India.

General Salary Overview by Specialisation

Specialisation Average Annual Salary (INR) General Practitioner ₹9.6 lac – ₹24 lac Pediatrician ₹18 lac – ₹48 lac Surgeon ₹18 lac – ₹48 lac Cardiologist ₹18 lac – ₹48 lac Orthopedic Surgeon ₹18 lac – ₹48 lac Gynecologist ₹18 lac – ₹60 lac Neurologist ₹24 lac – ₹60 lac Oncologist ₹24 lac – ₹60 lac Radiologist ₹42 lac – ₹96 lac Anesthesiologist ₹14.64 lac – ₹24 lac

Conclusion

In India, where millions still lack access to quality healthcare, your role as a doctor becomes even more critical. You’re not just earning a degree—you’re becoming a part of a mission to serve society.

From choosing science in Class 11, preparing rigorously for the NEET exam, getting into a reputed medical college, slogging through five years of MBBS, and finally earning your license, every step is a rite of passage that moulds you into a competent, compassionate medical professional.

Whether you dream of being a heart surgeon, a family physician, a public health specialist, or a medical researcher, the roadmap begins the same way—with hard work, resilience, and an unwavering passion to serve.

If you're reading this with stars in your eyes and a stethoscope in your dreams, start now. Your future patients are waiting.