Human Judgement Should Prevail in AI Age: Insights from MAHE 33rd Convocation

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University, celebrated its 33rd Convocation at Manipal on Friday, with the ceremony that witnessed MAHE’s commitment to nurturing skilled graduates, fostering innovation, and promoting excellence across disciplines. On Day One, 1,648 students received their degrees, including 64 PhD awardees, while four exceptional students were honored with the prestigious Dr. TMA Pai Gold Medal.

Delivering the convocation address the chief guest, Prof. Dr. Ananya Mukherjee, Vice Chancellor, Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR, highlighted the responsibilities of graduates stepping into a rapidly transforming world shaped by artificial intelligence (AI). She reflected on the legacy of both institutions in shaping India’s evolving educational landscape, and in this context highlighted AI’s transformative potential along with the ethical, societal, and technological challenges it presents.













Stressing the importance of human judgement Prof. Dr. Ananya Mukherjee, Vice Chancellor, Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR noted that, “The prevailing narratives often positions AI as either savior or destroyer, replacement or threat. Both extremes miss the power of collaboration…Most importantly, never delegate your judgement. Leverage all of the powers of AI and computational techniques to inform decisions, not make them. Do not let go but reserve moral choices for human wisdom.”

Her address clearly echoed the transformative vision of Lt. Gen. (Dr.) M. D. Venkatesh, VSM (Retd), Vice Chancellor, MAHE, who articulated a forward-looking roadmap centered on innovation, entrepreneurship, and academic excellence. Highlighting state-of-the-art campus buildings, advanced digital infrastructure, and the 32-megawatt solar plant, he underscored MAHE’s commitment to sustainability, digital advancement, and the AI revolution, preparing graduates to lead in a rapidly evolving world.













Srimathi Vasanti Pai Trustee, MAHE Trust and Sri Ramesh Prabhu Superintendent of Post Offices, Udupi Division jointly released the first-day postal cover in celebrating 90th birthday of Dr. Ramdas M. Pai, Chancellor of Manipal Academy of Higher Education.

Building on this vision of excellence and innovation, the ceremony also recognized individual achievements, honoring four outstanding students with the prestigious Dr. TMA Pai Gold Medal 2025. Ponnamma M. M. (M.Sc Medical Biotechnology, MSLS Manipal), Nikita Marina Saldanha (B.Pharm, MCOPS Manipal), Cyril Biji (M.Sc Biostatistics, PSPH Manipal), and Vindhya S. Badal (B.Sc Clinical Nutrition & Dietetics, MCHP Manipal) were recognized for their exceptional contributions and exemplary performance in their respective fields.













The Gold Medalists reflected on the significance of the honor, noting that it reaffirms their commitment to making meaningful contributions in their respective fields. They highlighted how their education at Manipal shaped them into skilled, industry-ready professionals and inspired them to continue pursuing excellence, innovation, and impact in healthcare, pharmaceutical sciences, and community nutrition.

Day One of the 33rd Convocation celebrated the remarkable achievements of all graduates, reflecting MAHE’s commitment to nurturing innovative, socially conscious, and skilled professionals ready to shape the future. The ceremony concluded on a note of pride and inspiration, as students, families, and faculty looked forward with eagerness to the second day of convocation, which promises more milestones, accolades, and a continued showcase of academic excellence.