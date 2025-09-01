IBPS RRB 2025 Notification: Apply Online for RRB PO & Clerk Recruitment

  • Menu
Highlights

IBPS has released the official notification for CRP RRBs XIV 2025. Apply online for Group A Officers (RRB PO) and Group B Office Assistants (RRB Clerk) at ibps.in. Don’t miss the registration deadline!

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the official notification for the Common Recruitment Process for Regional Rural Banks (CRP RRBs XIV) for the year 2025.

Registrations are now open for recruitment to:

  • Group "A" – Officers (Scale I, II, and III), also called IBPS RRB PO, and
  • Group "B" – Office Assistants (Multipurpose), known as IBPS RRB Clerk.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official IBPS website: ibps.in

