IBPS RRB 2025 Notification: Apply Online for RRB PO & Clerk Recruitment

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the official notification for the Common Recruitment Process for Regional Rural Banks (CRP RRBs XIV) for the year 2025.

Registrations are now open for recruitment to:

Group "A" – Officers (Scale I, II, and III), also called IBPS RRB PO, and

Group "B" – Office Assistants (Multipurpose), known as IBPS RRB Clerk.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official IBPS website: ibps.in