ICFAI signs MoU with TiE Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education, a Deemed-to-be University Hyderabad and TiE Hyderabad signed a Memorandum of Understanding for setting the stage for an active avenue where dedicated mentors from TiE Hyderabad will support student startups at ICFAI and take their innovation to the Global level.

The signing ceremony was conducted at the ICFAI campus in Hyderabad on January 9th 2024 and launched the TiE Grad Plus program. The event marks the beginning of a new chapter in the collaboration between TiE Hyderabad and ICFAI to build an active ecosystem for encouraging young minds to ideate, innovate and create startups.





TiE Grad Plus is a worldwide entrepreneurship program designed to cultivate an entrepreneurial mindset and inspire innovative business ideas among students. It features a series of Hackathons and boot camps to culminate in a grand finale where selected student ideators and entrepreneurs pitch their decks to global experts. A few of the ideas have not only won prizes but also ended up winning quality mentorship and investments.

Prof L S Ganesh, the Vice Chancellor of ICFAI stated that innovation and startups are the way forward and encouraged students to take an active interest in thinking out of the box to come up with solutions for some key issues afflicting society. Prof. M. Sainath, Executive Director of the ICFAI Innovation & Entrepreneurship Council, Prof S Vijayalakshmi, Registrar, Prof C S Shylajan, Director, ICFAI School of Social Sciences, graced the occasion along with several Faculty of the Innovation Council and students.

Bhanu Prakash Varla, TiE Grad Committee Chair spoke about his personal experiences and inspired students on the topic “Why to Choose Entrepreneurship as a Career Path and Entrepreneurial Mindset”. Nandita Sethi and Viiveck Verma shared their own journeys on facing challenges, overcoming obstacles and being passionate about their dream and advised that persistence and dedication would take them a long way in not just becoming entrepreneurs, but also in whichever domains they choose to pursue their careers.

Gaurav Mathur, COO, Areteans Technology Solutions, emphasized on the significance of Operations Management in a business and drew comparisons on how the best practices in Operations Management would stand in good stead for startups keen to optimize resources and increase their efficiency.

Rashida Adenwala, the immediate past president of TiE Hyderabad shared her experience on legal and regulatory compliances which startups need to keep in mind when preparing their strategies. She assured the students that her guidance and mentorship would be available to those who would be interested in taking up the path of entrepreneurship.