IGNOU June 2025 TEE Result: Check Date, Time & How to Download at ignou.ac.in

IGNOU June 2025 TEE results to be declared soon. Check your scorecard online at ignou.ac.in. Learn how to download, result date, and step-by-step process.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is likely to announce the June 2025 Term-End Examination (TEE) results soon. Students can check their scores on the official website: ignou.ac.in once the link goes live.

Exam Overview

The June 2025 TEE was held from June 12 to July 19, conducted in two shifts daily:

  • Morning: 10 AM – 1 PM
  • Afternoon: 2 PM – 5 PM

Many students, including undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, and certificate programs, have appeared for the nationwide exam.

How to Check IGNOU TEE Results

  1. Go to ignou.ac.in
  2. Click on ‘Student Support’ > ‘Results’ > ‘Term-End’
  3. Select ‘June 2025 Exam’
  4. Enter your enrolment number
  5. View, download, or print your result
