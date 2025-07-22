Live
- Mazel Vyas recalls how Suniel Shetty protected her during a chaotic crowd situation while filming ‘Hunter 2’
- Harihara Veeramallu Premiere Tickets Priced at ₹708 in Telangana – Highest Ever for a Telugu Film?
- The Next Frontier: India's Global Capability Centre
- Cyberabad Police Urge IT Companies to Consider Work From Home on Rainy Days
- Justice MS Ratna Sri Ramachandra Rao takes oath as 9th Chief Justice of Tripura HC
- IGNOU June 2025 TEE Result: Check Date, Time & How to Download at ignou.ac.in
- Italy captain Burns credits 'planning and preparation' for T20 World Cup qualification
- Aayush Sharma flaunts washboard abs: 'Comeback toh zabardast hona chahiye'
- Karnataka's Own Thrupthi Hosahalli Manjunatha Wins Prestigious MPOWER Financing Scholarship
- Google Confirms Pixel 10 Launch for August 20, Reveals Design and India Pre-Order Plans
IGNOU June 2025 TEE Result: Check Date, Time & How to Download at ignou.ac.in
Highlights
IGNOU June 2025 TEE results to be declared soon. Check your scorecard online at ignou.ac.in. Learn how to download, result date, and step-by-step process.
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is likely to announce the June 2025 Term-End Examination (TEE) results soon. Students can check their scores on the official website: ignou.ac.in once the link goes live.
Exam Overview
The June 2025 TEE was held from June 12 to July 19, conducted in two shifts daily:
- Morning: 10 AM – 1 PM
- Afternoon: 2 PM – 5 PM
Many students, including undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, and certificate programs, have appeared for the nationwide exam.
How to Check IGNOU TEE Results
- Go to ignou.ac.in
- Click on ‘Student Support’ > ‘Results’ > ‘Term-End’
- Select ‘June 2025 Exam’
- Enter your enrolment number
- View, download, or print your result
Next Story