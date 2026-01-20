IIM Kashipur concludes Agnitraya 12.0

The 12th edition of Agnitraya (Agnitraya 12.0), the annual flagship festival of the Indian Institute of Management Kashipur, concluded on a high note after three days of intense competition, cultural vibrancy, and spirited participation from premier institutions across the country. The festival brought together students to celebrate excellence in management, sports, and culture.

Day 2 of Agnitraya 12.0 featured a packed schedule of management, cultural, and non-management events. Management competitions such as Pragyaan, Markaholic, and Operatius’26 tested participants’ analytical and strategic skills, while Film Phoria, Kurukshetra, and Abhivyakti showcased creativity and innovation. Cultural events including Bandish (Solo Singing) and Tarang (Group Dance) captivated audiences with powerful performances. The evening reached its peak with a Musical Night by renowned singer Arjun Kanungo, followed by a Complimentary DJ Night by BBX, creating an electrifying atmosphere on campus.

The final day of Agnitraya 12.0 was dedicated to the championship finals across multiple sports, witnessing intense competition and remarkable performances. MDI emerged as the most successful team of the day, securing three titles in men’s badminton, men’s basketball, and futsal. IMI also delivered a strong performance, registering three victories by winning the women’s basketball, women’s volleyball, and table tennis finals.

IIM Amritsar recorded two wins, clinching the chess and frisbee titles, while IIM Jammu claimed the cricket championship with a victory over IIM Amritsar. IIM Kashipur secured the throwball title after defeating IMI, and IIM Sirmaur emerged victorious in men’s volleyball against IIM Amritsar. In the overall sports standings, IMI New Delhi emerged as the champions, winning the first trophy, while MDI secured the runner-up position. The finals reflected a high level of competitiveness, teamwork, and sportsmanship, marking a fitting conclusion to the sporting events of Agnitraya 12.0.

The final evening also featured vibrant cultural showcases, including Solo Dance performances and Kurukshetra (Non-Management Event). One of the key highlights was Vogue Voyage (Fashion Show), where IIM Amritsar secured first place, followed by IIM Kashipur teams winning second and third positions. The festival concluded with a Complimentary DJ Night by BBX, followed by an energetic DJ Night featuring Rihya, bringing Agnitraya 12.0 to a celebratory close.