IIM Raipur inks MoU with EFLU

Hyderabad : The Indian Institute of Management, Raipur, entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU).

The MoU, which is aimed at facilitating the translation of the teaching cases of the IIM, Raipur, into the Chinese, Arabic, French, and Spanish languages by the EFLU, was signed by IIM, Raipur, Director, Prof. Ram Kumar Kakani, and the EFLU Vice Chancellor (Actg) Prof. Surabhi Bharati.

They exchanged the signed MoU copies at a special event organised at the EFL University’s administrative building on Monday.

Prof. Ram Kumar Kakani stated that the MoU would help internationalize the huge repository of the teaching cases of the IIM Raipur through their translation into foreign languages.



“Despite the advent of advanced technologies tools like Meta AI, ChatGPT, there is a greater demand for high quality, peer reviewed, and curated content in management in the multicultural and multilingual world that we are living in and this is where this MoU is vital,” he said.

The IIM Director expressed confidence that this MoU with the EFLU in translating the teaching cases would help get the wider reach at the global level for the scholarly works.

Prof. Surabhi Bharati offered to expand the scope of the MoU to explore more possibilities for student and faculty exchange and for offering courses on foreign languages, communication skills, and cultural studies.

The event was coordinated by the Centre for Translation and Interpretation wing of the EFL University.

EFLU Registrar (In Charge) Prof. K. Narasimha Rao, academic Deans, and other senior administrators of the university were present.