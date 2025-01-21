IIT Bombay launches e-postgraduate diploma programme in e-mobility for aspiring EV professionals

IIT Bombay has announced the launch of its e-Postgraduate Diploma in E-Mobility, an 18-month, industry-aligned program set to commence in March 2025. Developed by IIT Bombay faculty in partnership with Great Learning, a leading EdTech platform, the curriculum aims to equip learners with cutting-edge expertise in electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The program will culminate in an on-campus graduation ceremony, with participants earning alumni status from IIT Bombay.

According to Prof. Shireesh Kedare, Director of IIT Bombay, "The e-Postgraduate Diploma in E-Mobility by the C1973 EV PowerTrain Lab marks a key milestone in IIT Bombay's commitment to advanced education. Our industry collaborations help bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world application, accelerating our mission to advance experiential learning in innovation-driven fields."

Tailored for early to mid-career professionals, scientists, R&D specialists, entrepreneurs, academicians, and recent graduates, the curriculum blends conceptual foundations with practical skills. Core topics include electric vehicle design, battery technology, electrical drives, power electronics, and more. The program emphasizes live, interactive sessions to foster a hands-on learning experience.

Mohan Lakhamraju, Founder and CEO of Great Learning, remarked, "The electric vehicle industry in India and globally is advancing at a remarkable pace, fueled by government policies and growing environmental awareness. This is creating a strong demand for skilled professionals across technical and operational domains. For individuals looking to build a career in this industry, this curriculum is an incredible opportunity."

Participants will engage in industry-relevant projects such as:

Vehicle sub-system modeling

Developing embedded controllers for electric motors

Simulating power electronic systems

Battery modeling techniques and degradation phenomena

Modeling and control of EV chargers

Assessing the impact of EVs on grid infrastructure

IIT Bombay’s state-of-the-art academic resources will support learners throughout the program.

Eligibility for the program requires candidates to hold a B.E. / B.Tech degree or a 4-year B.Sc / BS degree in a relevant engineering or technology domain. Postgraduate candidates with M.Tech, M.Sc, MS, or doctorate degrees in related fields are also encouraged to apply.

This forward-thinking initiative reaffirms IIT Bombay’s leadership in advancing Electric Vehicle education in India, empowering professionals to tackle the challenges of a rapidly evolving, technology-driven world.



