IIT Delhi Alumnus Gifts Rs. 10 Crore Endowment to the Institute

New Delhi: What may be considered as a goodwill gesture towards education and aspiring scholars, IIT Delhi alumnus Dr. Amit Sinha has gifted an endowment of Rs. 10 crores to his alma mater. The grant has been given to the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi through the Amit and Deepali Sinha Foundation, to support the establishment of various student fellowships, scholarships, and development programs.

According to the institute, the endowment will establish a first of its kind full-ride fellowship (covering all education related expenses at the institute) at IIT Delhi for the top 5 undergraduate students joining the Institute each year, for all four years, based on their JEE Advanced rank. Of the 5 fellowships, one would be awarded to the top woman JEE ranker joining the Institute, aiming to encourage women in STEM.

The endowment will also establish 15 student scholarships to provide financial assistance to students from economically weaker backgrounds, along with two leadership-based awards for third year students to support internship or exchange programs.

Acknowledging the contribution, Professor V. Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi said, "Alumni contributions are an important resource to enhance an institute's competitiveness in attracting both students and faculty. IIT Delhi is proud of such alumni who serve as role models for our students. It is a testimony to the high regard they have for their institute and an acknowledgement of the role IIT Delhi has played in their careers."

Dr. Amit Sinha is the President and Member of the Board of Directors of Zscaler, a cloud-based information security company headquartered in San Jose, California. Together with his wife, Ms. Deepali Sinha, they have set up the Amit & Deepali Sinha Foundation to promote academic excellence, health, and wellness.