IIT Delhi's Initial Placements For 2023-24: 1,050 Offers To 1,000 Students, Significant International Opportunities

In the initial phase of placements for the academic year 2023-24 at the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT Delhi), around 1,000 students secured a total of 1,050 job offers, encompassing pre-placement offers (PPOs). The international arena contributed to more than 50 offers, including PPOs, originating from 20 organizations in various countries like Hong Kong, Japan, the Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Prominent recruiters during this phase included Air India, Microsoft, Texas Instruments, Goldman Sachs, Bajaj Auto, and Ola Electric, collectively offering employment to a substantial number of students on campus.

R Ayothiraman, the professor in charge of the Office of Career Services, expressed satisfaction with the placement season, noting that despite expectations of challenges, Phase 1 performed well. He commended the recruiters for recognizing the talent and potential of IIT Delhi students, extending offers on a significant scale, and congratulated the students for their strength and efforts.



The majority of placements occurred in the core (technical) sector, followed by the Information Technology (IT) sector, which particularly benefited departments such as Computer Science, Mathematics, and Computing. In the Management Studies department, students predominantly secured roles in the 'Management' sector.

Dr. Anishya O Madan, the Industrial Liaison Officer at the Office of Career Services, highlighted that the core sector recruited more students compared to previous years.

The second phase of placements is scheduled to commence in mid-January, extending the placement season from December to May for the institute's full-time hiring of both undergraduate and postgraduate students. Currently, more than 370 companies have registered, offering over 700 job profiles for the recruitment of IIT Delhi students, with processes for over 450 job profiles already concluded.